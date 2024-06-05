We just can't get her out of our heads — Kylie Minogue, Australia's highest-selling recording artist, has become a cultural icon with her hot beats and catchy songs.

Previously aired on Britain's ITV, An Audience with Kylie, Minogue's concert special, is finally coming to the States in time for LGBTQIA2+ Pride Month. Fans can watch Minogue sing, dance and entertain the crowd during this event that runs just under an hour. The special begins streaming on Hulu today, Wednesday, June 5.

Along with new hits like "Padam, Padam" and "Dance Alone," Minogue will perform her beloved earworms like "Can't Get You Out of My Head." The superstar isn't the only celebrity viewers will see on stage during An Audience with Kylie. The crowd at her concert includes VIP guests like Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan, along with Fleabag's Andrew Scott.

An Audience with Kylie is a musical event you won't want to miss. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about streaming the concert special online.

When did An Audience with Kylie premiere?

An Audience with Kylie first premiered on the UK's ITV network in December 2023. The concert special premiered in the United States on Hulu's streaming platform on Wednesday, June 5.

How to stream An Audience with Kylie online:

An Audience with Kylie streams exclusively on Hulu. However, Disney+ subscribers who also have Hulu can watch the concert with Hulu on Disney+.

A stand-alone Hulu subscription starts at $8 per month. Right now, eligible customers can score a free 30-day trial when they sign up for select Hulu plans. Along with access to An Audience with Kylie, users will have access to other great shows and movies including Vanderpump Villa, The Kardashians and Only Murders in the Building.

Watch on Hulu

For only $2 per month more, at $10 per month, subscribers can bundle Hulu and Disney+ — which would be around $16 per month separately. Along with Hulu's entire library, users will get Disney+'s plethora of titles including animated classics and content from Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Sign Up for the Bundle

Watch the Audience with Kylie official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: