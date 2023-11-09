Streaming

How to Watch 'BTS: Yet to Come' Concert Film Online — Now Streaming

BTS
Prime Video
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 5:40 PM PST, November 9, 2023

ARMY, assemble! The Bangtan Boys' concert film 'BTS: Yet to Come' has premiered on Prime Video.

Promise that we'll keep on coming back for more... of the K-Pop concert movie starring beloved South Korean boy band BTS, premiering today.

Now streaming on Prime Video, BTS: Yet to Come brings the boy band's iconic performance in Busan, South Korea in October of 2022 to the masses. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook performing in front of 50,000 adoring fans was a moment in K-Pop history, and now the ARMY and new fans alike can watch the concert event at home again and again.

BTS: Yet to Come is jam-packed with 19 performances of hit songs, meaningful speeches from band members, stunning visuals, a fireworks display and more. 

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

How to watch BTS: Yet to Come online

BTS: Yet to Come is streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting today, November 9. Prime Video is available with an Amazon Prime membership, which is $15 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also allows customers to sign up for a Prime Video membership without being an Amazon Prime member, for just $9 per month. 

Sign Up for Prime Video

Is there a trailer for BTS: Yet to Come?

ARMY, assemble. Prime Video released the official trailer for BTS: Yet To Come, titled after their song of the same name, and you can watch it below.

