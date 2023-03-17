Utterly ridiculous and 100% amusing, Cocaine Bear will be a horror comedy to remember. Leaning into the absurd story, this laughter-filled film directed by Elizabeth Banks will soon be a campy favorite. Just two weeks after its theatrical release on February 24, Cocaine Bear is now available online to stream from the comfort of your couch.

'Cocaine Bear' Universal Pictures 'Cocaine Bear' What happens when a black bear gets its paws on a lot of cocaine? Find out in Cocaine Bear, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. $20 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now $20 APPLE TV+ Watch Now

Cocaine Bear is exactly what you'd think it'd be about: A bear who eats a ton of cocaine before going on a drug-fueled murderous rampage through the forests of Georgia. The movie is actually inspired by a true story of when an American black bear overdosed on cocaine from a crashed plane abandoned by drug smugglers in the 1980s. But like everything in Hollywood, this story is being retold with a bigger and bolder version of events.

Alongside the film's all-star cast, Cocaine Bear features one of the final film performances from Ray Liotta, who died in May 2022. Written by Jimmy Warden, the movie also stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Rhys and more.

How to watch Cocaine Bear online

Cocaine Bear is now available to watch at home on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The movie costs $20 to rent or $25 to buy in up to 4K quality.

Rent on Amazon

Rent on Apple TV+

Cocaine Bear was distributed by Universal Pictures, so it will likely arrive on Peacock eventually. If you want to get ahead of the game and sign up for Peacock now they have plenty of great movie options to keep you entertained until the release of Cocaine Bear on streaming, like Jordan Peele's Nope or the instant cult-classic horror film M3GAN.

Sign up for Peacock

