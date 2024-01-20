Today, Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech meet for a match in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Australian Open.

In the Round of 32, Frech defeated Anastasia Zakharova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Gauff is coming off a two-set win in her last match against Alycia Parks (6-0, 6-2). Despite playing well in Melbourne Park in the past, the reigning US Open champion has never made it past the fourth round.

Will Gauff reach her first quarterfinal in Melbourne? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech today, including the best options for live streaming the 2024 Australian Open.

What time does Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech start?

Coco Gauff will face Magdalena Frech at Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 21 at approximately 12 p.m. local time (AEDT). That time translates to 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 20.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech

In the U.S., Gauff and Frech's fourth-round match will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can stream Gauff vs. Frech on Sling TV, ESPN+, and FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch all of the Australian Open for half the price.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.

Australian Open 2024 Full Schedule

Below, find the 2024 Australian Open schedule for match dates to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action.

Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals

Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final

Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final

RELATED CONTENT: