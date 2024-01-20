Streaming

How to Watch Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech at the 2024 Australian Open: TV Channel, Live Stream

Coco Gauff 3rd round
Andy Cheung/Getty
By Andy Garden
Published: 3:05 PM PST, January 20, 2024

The Australian Open's fourth round of women's singles sees Gauff vs. Frech. Here's how to stream the match tonight.

Today, Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech meet for a match in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Australian Open.

In the Round of 32, Frech defeated Anastasia Zakharova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Gauff is coming off a two-set win in her last match against Alycia Parks (6-0, 6-2). Despite playing well in Melbourne Park in the past, the reigning US Open champion has never made it past the fourth round.

Will Gauff reach her first quarterfinal in Melbourne? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech today, including the best options for live streaming the 2024 Australian Open.

What time does Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech start?

Coco Gauff will face Magdalena Frech at Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 21 at approximately 12 p.m. local time (AEDT). That time translates to 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 20.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Magdalena Frech

In the U.S., Gauff and Frech's fourth-round match will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can stream Gauff vs. Frech on Sling TVESPN+, and FuboTV.

Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch all of the Australian Open for half the price.

Getty

With its entry-level Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN to watch the Australian Open. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

$40 $20

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

ESPN+

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

Getty

You can watch all the Australian Open tournament action on ESPN+. The tennis matches are available to stream in HD through the ESPN App on your preferred connected devices.

$11/Month

Sign Up Now

FuboTV

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.

Getty

With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the 2024 Australian Open along with the other Grand Slam tournaments this year.

$75/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Australian Open 2024 Full Schedule

Below, find the 2024 Australian Open schedule for match dates to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action. 

  • Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches
  • Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches
  • Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
  • Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
  • Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
  • Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches
  • Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches
  • Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches
  • Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches
  • Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals
  • Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals
  • Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals
  • Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals
  • Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final
  • Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final

