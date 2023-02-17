Romance readers, get ready. Because Prime Video’s series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six, is nearly here.

Starring Riley Keough — daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley — oppositeHunger Games alum Sam Claflin, the musical drama charts the rise and fall of Daisy Jones & the Six — a fictitious 1970s rock band undeniably inspired by the likes of Fleetwood Mac. The highly anticipated new show hits Prime Video on Friday, March 3.

This limited series cast also includes Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. 24 original songs were written and recorded by the cast for the series, 11 of which will be released on Aurora, a real-life debut album from the now-not-so-fictional Daisy Jones & the Six, also out on vinyl and digital platforms March 3.

Produced in part by Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine, with the hit author Reid herself serving as executive producer, Daisy Jones & the Six is shaping up to be a TV show that rivals the success of its popular source material. Here’s how to watch the buzzy new limited series.

When does Daisy Jones & the Six come out?

The new musical drama series doesn’t hit Prime Video until Friday, March 3, with episodes dropping weekly through March 24.

If you’re looking for something to keep you occupied until Riley Keough’s new show comes out, check out the book the series is based on.

Where to watch Daisy Jones & the Six online?

Daisy Jones & the Six is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Is Daisy Jones & the Six a real band?

While the 1970s rock band is fictional, the story of Daisy Jones & the Six draws inspiration from many real life musical groups of the time.

However, the series is bringing the band, Daisy Jones & the Six, to life with an actual debut album called Aurora. The Daisy Jones & the Six album will drop on digital and vinyl the same day as the series, but you can pre-order it now.

