Fans of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, get the tissues ready. Because Dear Edward, a new heart-wrenching series from the minds behind some of the best TV dramas, premieres Friday, February 3 on Apple TV+

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, Dear Edward is about the aftermath of a tragic plane crash that leaves only one survivor: 12-year-old Edward Adler. Created and executive produced by Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims, the emotional new series stars FNL actress Connie Britton — reuniting the dynamic drama duo — alongside Orange is the New Black’sTaylor Schilling and newcomer Colin O’Brien.

Katims tells ET that it was Britton's work on FNL, playing a local Texas high school football head coach's wife, Tami Taylor, that made him sure she would be perfect here. "I was working on this project and I started writing this character Dee Dee and I sort of fell in love with this character and when we started to talk about casting, I was driving into the office and it just suddenly hit me, 'Connie,'" he recalls. "I’ve had such an unbelievably great experience working with Connie with Friday Night Lights."

Here’s how to check out the tear-jerking new drama series, Dear Edward.

Dear Edward is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ costs $7 monthly, but you can check out the platform free for 7 days first. You can also score three months of Apple TV+ free when you purchase an eligible Apple device.

When does Dear Edward come out?

The first three episodes of Dear Edward drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 3, 2023. The remaining seven episodes of the series will premiere weekly on the streaming service.

