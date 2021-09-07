After over a year of delays due to the Pandemic, Impeachment: American Crime Story is finally set to premiere. The third chapter ofAmerican Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy’sAmerican Crime Story follows the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton after his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. This controversial pair will be played by Children of Men'sClive Owen and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, with Sopranos star Edie Falco stepping into the role of Hillary Clinton, and Ratched's Sarah Paulson portraying the late Linda Tripp.

Monica Lewinsky herself is credited as a producer and is “involved with every script,” and “gives a lot of insights and thoughts,” Murphy told Variety.

Feldstein recently broke down the relationship that she developed with the Impeachment producer, noting that she feels she has more of a friendship than a “working relationship” with Lewinsky. "I made it very clear to her when we started filming that I saw myself as her bodyguard," the Ladybird actress explained. "I was like, 'I'm putting my body in for you. I'm going to protect you. I have your back. I know your heart. And that's my job.'”

The first episode of this hotly anticipated FX series premieres tonight, Sept. 7. Keep reading below for everything you need to know on how to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story.

When does Impeachment: American Crime Story come out? The first episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch Impeachment: American Crime Story? The show will premiere on FX, and will be available to stream on FX via Hulu the following day, on Sept. 8.

Hulu Plus Live TV Hulu Hulu Plus Live TV Most FX shows can be found on Hulu within one day of airing live. Standard Hulu subscribers will have to wait that one extra day, but Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers can enjoy access to FX live. $65 AND UP MONTHLY FOR HULU PLUS LIVE TV Sign Up $6 AND UP MONTHLY FOR HULU WITH COMMERCIALS Sign Up

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV’s Blue package gives subscribers access to FX, FXX, and over 40 other channels. Subscribers also get a cloud DVR so they can record their favorite shows in real time to watch on-demand later. $10 AND UP MONTHLY AT SLING TV Sign Up

Vidgo Vidgo Vidgo This relatively new streaming service offers FX, ESPN, Fox and over 90 other channels in its Core package for fairly competitive prices. $55 AND UP MONTHLY AT VIDGO Sign Up

