The conclusion to the Jurassic World film era is near — and much like the action-packed, dinosaur-driven storytelling of its predecessors, the trilogy is expected to go out with a bang (complete with its original cast members in tow, no less).

Jurassic World: Dominion picks up four years after Isla Nublar had been destroyed — with humans and dinosaurs having to now navigate their co-existence with one another all while determining, once and for all, whether the fragile balance of humankind can compete with some of history's most terrifying creatures.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film sees stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard unite with O.G. cast members from the original Jurassic Park cast, including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as all of the other Jurassic World films beforehand.

When does Jurassic World: Dominion come out? The action-adventure finale is in theaters now.

Where can I watch Jurassic World: Dominion? With its theatrical premiere, Jurassic World: Dominion can best be enjoyed in a theater — with tickets available to purchase now through Fandango. The highly-anticipated flick will also soon be available to stream on Peacock and is expected to be available on the streamer in July.

How can I watch Jurassic World: Dominion and all of the other Jurassic World films? Fans of the series can purchase their tickets to see Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters through Fandango. Those looking to stream the flick from home can also sign up for a subscription to Peacock — with a Peacock Premium Plan available for $5/month or an ad-free plan available for $10/month.

Here's where to catch up on all of the other Jurassic World films before you watch World Dominion:

