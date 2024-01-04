Killers of the Flower Moon, the star-studded crime epic from director Martin Scorsese, debuted in theaters worldwide in October and has since received seven nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio in his seventh onscreen collaboration with Scorsese, the much-hyped film is now available to stream at home. After topping $150 million box office ticket sales, Killers of the Flower Moon can be purchased on digital and on-demand streaming.

Killers of the Flower Moon also stars First Cow's Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro — besting DiCaprio, as this is his 11th Scorsese collab — Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Tantoo Cardinal and more. With only three months to go until the 2024 Oscars, don't miss out on one of this year's favorites for awards season. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Killers of the Flower Moon.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon online

Killers of the Flower Moon is available to rent or buy online for digital streaming on Amazon's Prime Video. You can rent the film in 4K Ultra HD for $20 or buy it digitally for $25.

On Friday, January 12, Killers of the Flower Moon will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ for subscribers only. If you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber, the streaming service offers a seven-day free trial. Subscriptions then cost $9.99 per month.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Based on David Grann's bestselling nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the epic Western crime saga centers on a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma after oil is discovered on tribal land in the Osage Nation.

The murders became known as the "Reign of Terror," during which wealthy Osage Nation members were murdered for their oil money by the "white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

Told through the romance of Ernest Buckhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is a story of betrayal, love and murder.

Is there a trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon ?

After earning a nine-minute standing ovation following its Cannes Film Festival premiere, Apple TV+ shared the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon in September.

