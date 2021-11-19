When Serena Williams tells you not to miss out on a movie, you make sure not to miss out on the movie. Warner Bros. recently dropped the newest trailer for their upcoming film, King Richard, with some help from Serena and Venus Williams, alongside the film’s star, Will Smith. Smith plays the Williams sisters' father, Richard Williams, in this compelling biopic, coming to screens both big and small today, Nov. 19.

“Seeing this film (based on Venus’ and my true story) come to life has been one of the coolest experiences.” Serena wrote on Instagram.

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, King Richard is finally set to be released on Nov. 19, and will be available to watch the old fashioned way-- AKA in theaters. But if you’ve grown accustomed to watching the newest releases from the comfort of your couch, worry not. Throughout 2021, all new Warner Bros. films will be available to stream on HBO Max at no additional cost for a 30-day period following the film’s theatrical release.

The film follows the journey of Richard Williams as he raises his daughters into tennis icons. Based on the true story of Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood, the movie explores Richard’s experience with fatherhood and his efforts to secure his daughters’ futures in the sports world. While the odds seem stacked against them in the latest trailer, Richard appears certain that he has “the next two” Michael Jordans on his hands. And as well all now know, he was right.

You won’t want to miss this joyous, emotional biopic, featuring Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott and Tony Goldwyn alongside Will Smith. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch King Richard.

Ryan Stetz / HBO

When does King Richard come out?King Richard will be available to stream and watch in theaters starting Nov. 19, 2021.

How to stream King Richard: For a 30-day period following its theatrical release on Nov. 19, HBO Max subscribers will be able to stream King Richard from the comfort of their own homes at no additional cost.

How to watch King Richard in theaters:King Richard will be out in theaters beginning Nov. 19, tickets are available now to catch this biopic on the big screen.

