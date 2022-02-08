How to Watch 'King Richard' Online

When Serena Williams tells you not to miss out on a movie, you make sure not to miss out on the movie. King Richard was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Will Smith returns to the Oscars spotlight after 15 years with a Best Actor nomination for playing the Williams sisters' father, Richard Williams. Beyoncé picked up her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for power ballad “Be Alive" from this compelling biopic.

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, King Richard was released on Nov. 19 and is still available to stream on HBO Max's $14.99/month Ad-Free plan and on Apple TV.

The film follows the journey of Richard Williams as he raises his daughters into tennis icons. Based on the true story of Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood, the movie explores Richard’s experience with fatherhood and his efforts to secure his daughters’ futures in the sports world. While the odds seem stacked against them in the latest trailer, Richard appears certain that he has “the next two” Michael Jordans on his hands. And as well all now know, he was right.

You won’t want to miss this joyous, emotional biopic, featuring Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott and Tony Goldwyn alongside Will Smith. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch King Richard.

When does King Richard come out?King Richard became available to stream starting Nov. 19, 2021.

How to stream King Richard: For HBO Max subscribers, the film is only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. You can also stream King Richard on Apple TV.

