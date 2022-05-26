How to Watch MLB Games Online Without Cable
We're about one quarter of the way through the 2022 Major League Baseball season, which has already seen breakout hitter performances and rebound seasons. If you've found yourself among the large percentage of sports viewers who cut their cable cord in the last year, you might be wondering where you can watch MLB games online. To know when your favorite team's games are, you can check out the full schedule at MLB.com, but here's how you can actually watch them.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service to watch local and national MLB games. There are tons of options for watching the game right on your couch, without renewing that year-long cable contract, including MLB's latest collaboration with Apple TV+, Friday Night Baseball.
Below, find out about all the places you can stream the 2022 MLB season without cable.
If you have Prime membership, you can watch regular-season games through MLB.TV when you subscribe to the channel. MLB.TV subscriptions are $25 per month for the All-Team Pass or $120 annually for the Single Team Pass, but if you’re a new Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
As part of Peacock's MLB Sunday Leadoff, subscribers of its ad-supported Premium plan get access to one exclusive game every Sunday.
Steam Opening Day for free, and then sign up to get access to two games every Friday, as well as exclusive before- and after-game content.
DirecTV makes cutting the cable cord easy with their Entertainment Package. For only $70 a month, you can enjoy over 65 channels (including MLB airing ones like ESPN, Fox, TBS, and the MLB Network).
Hulu+ Live TV now comes bundled with ESPN+ (and Disney+), so you can watch the MLB season as well as over 75 live TV channels and a huge library of movies and media content for one low monthly price without an annual contract.
For $25 a month or a yearly subscription of $130, you can stream out-of-market MLB games and pre- and post- game coverage, live or on-demand, and enjoy content from 2022 Spring Training.
Get over 100 channels of live and on-demand content without cable on FuboTV. The subscription service includes ESPN, Fox and the MLB Network, so you can watch your sports either live or on the cloud-included DVR, so you never have to miss a game.
