Romance, lies and manipulation run rampant in the suspenseful drama and psychological thriller, Sharper, premiering on streaming this Friday, February 17.

The all-star cast — Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton — shine in their portrayals of flawed, complex characters. The story centers on the budding romance between Julianne Moore, who plays Madeline, the troubled mom of a con artist son (Sebastian Stan), and John Lithgow who plays Richard, a no-nonsense billionaire tycoon who also has a rocky relationship with his own son (Justice Smith).

Distributed by A24Films, the riveting tale is directed by Benjamin Caron, whose previous works include directing multiple episodes of beloved sinister series The Crown and Andor.

Sharper Apple TV+

How to Watch Sharper Online

The psychological thriller was released to select theaters on February 10, but now you can watch it in the comfort of your own home thanks to Apple TV+ beginning on Friday, February 17. If you're not yet signed up for Apple TV+, they're offering a free 7-day trial to new users, so you could technically watch it for free.

Get Apple TV+

