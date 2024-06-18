Let's be real: Life can get busy fast. With so much responsibility on our plates every day, it can be all too easy to forget to care about what we're actually putting on our plates every night. But with meal kit delivery services like HelloFresh, Factor, Green Chef and Snap Kitchen, among so many others, you can simplify the process of eating healthy and even learn to enjoy it too.

As important as it is to set fitness goals that are right for you personally, it's even more important to make sure that you're nourishing your body along the way too. And meal delivery kit services have proven to be a great place to start — especially if they boast diet-friendly menus and food offerings.

Whether you're looking to evolve your home menu or are just hoping to eliminate the hassle of having to buy groceries and plan out all of your meals, there are a number of healthy meal delivery services that can fit your lifestyle.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best healthy meal delivery services to try this summer for delicious and different dinners in your rotation — from more affordable services to other keto-friendly and plant-based offerings.

Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery

HelloFresh HelloFresh HelloFresh HelloFresh has a number of meal delivery kit options that can cater to just about anyone's diet or eating preferences. But their low-carb offerings are especially great, with dishes that fit into the keto diet. Plus, right now new customers can get 10 free meals, free shipping on their first box and one free dessert item with every box. Plans starting at $10/serving Shop Now

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron One of the cheapest meal kits on the market, Blue Apron plans start at $8 a serving, and most plans stay under $10 a meal. They also have a wide selection of healthy dinner options, from wellness meals, Weight Watchers-friendly meals and even diabetic diet meal plans. $110 Off First 6 Boxes Sign Up Now

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon With the Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon meal kit, you can choose from Stewart's 100+ different recipes every week. Whether you're looking for family-friendly, low-carb or vegetarian meals, you'll get pre-portioned ingredients you can put together in six steps and less than 30 minutes. New customers can get up to $235 off their first five weeks. Up to $235 Off Over First Five Orders Sign Up Now

Gobble Gobble Gobble You can't beat six meals for only $36 when you sign up for Gobble. They have a classic menu or a lean and clean menu to choose from depending on your dietary preferences. $36 For First 6 Meals Sign Up Now

Best Plant-Based Meal Kit Delivery

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Go green with Purple Carrot! Whether you're new to plant-based meals or you need help getting meatless dinners on the table, Purple Carrot offers affordable meal plan kits and already prepared meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner — plus snack options. Right now you can get $100 off your first month with code SUNNYGREENS. Plans starting at $11/serving Shop Now

Fresh N Lean Fresh N' Lean Fresh N Lean While other meal kit services simply deliver ingredients to make the meals, Fresh N Lean offerings come pre-packaged and already put together by chefs. Best of all, these meals are ready to be cooked and served in only three minutes' time. Plans starting at $11/serving Shop Now

Kroma Wellness Kroma Wellness Kroma Wellness A wellness brand loved by the stars, including Amy Schumer and Gwyneth Paltrow, Kroma Wellness believes that food is medicine. Right now, you'll get 15% off your first reset, including their 5-Day Resets where they provide 10 delicious and nutritious servings of food and drinks each day, with code RESET15. Plans starting at $385 Shop Now

Best Keto Meal Kit Delivery

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef Each one of Green Chef's ketogenic meals are crafted with organic ingredients, according to the retailer. Users simply need to pick their choice meal, cook up the delivered ingredients and indulge in a freshly made, keto-friendly dish. New customers can also get 50% off their first box and 20% off for 2 months, plus free shipping. Plans starting at $12/serving $6/serving Shop Now

Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Meal prepping can be enough of a hassle on its own. But with Snap Kitchen which is available in certain areas around the country, users get pre-made, keto-friendly meals delivered straight to their doorstep — no recipe prepping or cooking, necessary. Plans starting at $12/serving Shop Now

Factor Factor Factor Another keto option, Factor serves up chef-prepared, ketogenic meals that are fully prepared and delivered straight to customers' doors. The delivery service also boasts an ever-evolving menu, so users are treated to fresh dishes each week. Plus, new customers can order now and get 50% off their first order and two free wellness shots per box. Plans starting at $12/serving $6/serving Shop Now

Best Budget-Friendly Meal Kit Delivery

Dinnerly Dinnerly Dinnerly Choose from over 100 recipes each week using Dinnerly, all with five simple steps to delicious and healthy meals. Up to 39% Off Sign Up Now

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef has become a favorite food delivery service thanks to the offering of delicious, healthy and easy meals. Choose recipes you want to try each week that fit your preferences and dietary restrictions. Eligible customers can receive 18 free meals and free shipping on their first box. 18 Free Meals + Free Shipping on First Box Sign Up Now

Sunbasket Sunbasket Sunbasket Get fresh meals each week with Sunbasket and if you don't feel like cooking the Fresh and Ready options only need to be heated up in the microwave or oven. If you sign up today, you can get $90 off across your first four boxes and free shipping. Plans starting at $10/serving Shop Now

