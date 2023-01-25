Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than with a good rom-com? Luckily for us, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's highly anticipated Shotgun Wedding is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, January 27.

From her early 2000's classics The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan to 2022's Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints when it comes to rom-coms. And for the Duhamel-loving rom-com addicts who've been patiently waiting since Life as We Know It or even Win a Date with Tad Hamilton, this new film can't premiere soon enough. Brought to us by the director of Pitch Perfect and the producers of The Proposal, Shotgun Wedding is destined to satisfy our nostalgic movie needs.

In the upcoming film, Lopez stars alongside fellow rom-com veteran Josh Duhamel as a couple throwing their lavish destination wedding. But the big day takes a turn for the worst as gunmen hijack the ceremony and hold the wedding guests hostage — including Jennifer Coolidge as Duhamel's mother. Now, it's up to Lopez and Duhamel to save their loved ones.

How to watch Shotgun Wedding online:

Shotgun Wedding is coming exclusively to Amazon Prime Video, and will be available to stream starting this Friday, January 27. Don't have a Prime account? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

