We're getting close to the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series. The 2022 MLB postseason continues with Game 7 of the National League Championship Series scheduled for Tuesday, October 25 and the Houston Astros taking ALCS Game 1 today.

If you want to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs on TV, the ALCS and NLCS baseball games are airing live on FOX and TBS. The entire World Series will also air on FOX. However, if you've found yourself among the large percentage of sports viewers who cut their cable cord in the last year, you might be wondering where you can watch MLB games online. To know when your favorite team's games are, you can check out the full schedule at MLB.com, but here's how you can actually watch them.

To follow your team through the playoffs, you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service to watch local and national MLB games. There are multiple options for watching the game right on your couch, without renewing that year-long cable contract, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Below, find out about all the places you can stream the 2022 MLB Playoffs online without cable.

SlingTV SlingTV SlingTV Cut your cable cord and watch live sports, news and entertainment from your couch on any of the 30+ available channels. Subscribe now for 50% off your first month. With SlingTV's Blue and Orange pack, Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you and Fox, FS1 and TBS. $50/MONTH Sign Up

DirecTV ATT DirecTV DirecTV makes cutting the cable cord easy with their Entertainment Package. For only $70 a month, you can enjoy over 65 channels, including FOX, ESPN, FS1 TBS, and the MLB Network to get you a livestream of every baseball playoff game airing right now. $70 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up Now

FuboTV Roku FuboTV Get over 100 channels of live and on-demand content without cable on FuboTV. The subscription service includes ESPN, Fox and the MLB Network, so you can watch your sports either live or on the cloud-included DVR, so you never have to miss a game. $70/MONTH Sign Up

Hulu+ Live TV Hulu Hulu+ Live TV Hulu+ Live TV now comes bundled with ESPN+ (and Disney+), so you can watch the MLB season as well as over 75 live TV channels and a huge library of movies and media content for one low monthly price without an annual contract. $70/MONTH Sign Up Now

ESPN+ ESPN+ ESPN+ Watch every competitor at the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN+, and get access to an extensive archive of exclusive on-demand content, right at your fingertips. $7 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up

