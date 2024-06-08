No need to hold your horses: The 156th Belmont Stakes is nearly here.

Today, 10 horses and their jockeys will compete in the 2024 Belmont Stakes, the oldest of the three Triple Crown events. The legendary horse race will take place at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Horses competing include American Thoroughbred Mystik Dan, the winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, and Seize the Gray, a colt that finished first at the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

Watch the Race on Sling TV

The final and the most difficult leg of the Triple Crown, also known as the Test of the Champion, will happen today. The Belmont Stakes not only shows off the skills of the jockey and horse but also their endurance with a distance of 1.5 miles for the riders and horses to conquer.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about streaming the 2024 Belmont Stakes at home — including a way to watch the Belmont Stakes for free online.

When and what time is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The 156th Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Post time for the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is 6:41 p.m. ET (3:41 p.m. PT).

FOX coverage for the day starts at 4:00 p.m. ET. If you want to start even earlier, the cable network FS1 will begin early horse racing coverage at 10:30 a.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes Without Cable

The most important events of the Belmont Stakes will be broadcast live on FOX with additional coverage in the morning and evening on FS1 and FS2. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Belmont Stakes horse races on a live TV streaming service that carries FOX, which includes Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream the 2024 Belmont Stakes without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX and FS1 to just $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the horse races when you're not home to watch them live.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2 to watch all the Belmont Stakes coverage. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

The Belmont Stakes on FuboTV Getty Images The Belmont Stakes on FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including the Belmont Stakes. Packages include FOX, FS1, FS2, CBS, ESPN and more starting at $80 per month. In addition to these, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $80/Month Free 7-Day Trial Watch on FuboTV

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to FOX, FS1 and FS2, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Belmont Stakes or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

How to Watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes for Free

The biggest and most important races of the Belmont Stakes happen on Saturday, June 8. That being said, if you've never used FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV you could be eligible for a free trial to watch every precious second of the action for free.

Sign up for the 7-day free trial on FuboTV or the 3-day free trial on Hulu + Live TV the morning of the races and cancel it by the end of the evening to watch the Belmont Stakes for free.

Watch for Free on FuboTV

Watch for Free on Hulu + Live

2024 Belmont Stakes TV Schedule

Coverage of all the action happening during the Belmont Stakes goes between FOX, FS1 and FS2. Here's a breakdown of the television schedule of the Belmont Stakes to know which channels to flip to for the horse races.

Saturday, June 8 (14 Races Total)

10:45 a.m. — First Post

10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (FS1)

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (FOX)

7:00 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. (FS2)

Sunday, June 9 (12 Races Total)

12:50 p.m. — First Post

12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (FS2)

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (FS1)

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (FS2)

What channel is the 2024 Belmont Stakes on?

The 156th Belmont Stakes will air on FOX. Additional coverage of the horse racing event will be broadcast on FS1 and FS2.

Belmont Stakes 2024 Post Positions and Odds

Seize the Grey (8-1) Resilience (10-1) Mystik Dan (5-1) The Wine Steward (15-1) Antiquarian (12-1) Dornoch (15-1) Protective (20-1) Honor Marie (12-1) Sierra Leone (9-5) Mindframe (7-2)

Who won last year's Belmont Stakes?

Arcangelo from Blue Rose Farm won the 2023 Belmont Stakes, crossing the finish line in 2:29.23.

2024 Belmont Stakes Purse — How much is the Belmont Stakes prize money?

The winner of the 2024 Belmont Stakes will receive a portion of the $2 million purse, increased from $1.5 million last year. The purse is broken up amongst the top 8 finishers of the race with first place winning $1.2 million and second place receiving $360,000.

RELATED CONTENT: