Dannielynn Birkhead is ready for the horse racing action with a little help from her favorite action hero.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter hit up the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky wearing a red gown that her father, Larry Birkhead, said is inspired by her favorite Japanese superhero. So much so, Dannielynn even brought the action hero figure!

"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two," Larry shared in his caption. "Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that 😆 -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found ! 🤷‍♂️ Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close."

Fans loved the outfit. One follower commented, "I love that she’s always dressed appropriately for her age. She is so gorgeous!" Another added, "She is so beautiful. You have done a great job raising her! I followed the whole saga with her and she is so lucky to have you!"

The father-daughter duo's appearance at Churchill Downs has become a big tradition for them, one that Larry and Dannielynn's followers said they look forward to every year.

One fan commented, "I look forward to the KY Derby because of you both. I hope this tradition continues. Have fun!"

Larry and Dannielynn kicked off Derby weekend by attending the star-studded Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night. For the invite-only soiree, Dannielynn donned yet another Janet Jackson-worn getup. Larry shared in an Instagram carousel post that he purchased the dress from a charity auction.

No word yet if Dannielynn got to jam out with another rock star ahead of the Derby like she did last year with Richie Sambora.

