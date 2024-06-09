The 2024 Formula One season is revving up at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. Today, 20 driver will tackle the circuit that has a reputation for being one of the more exciting races on the schedule. The ninth Grand Prix on the season calendar sees three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen looking to improve on a disappointing display in Monte Carlo.

As we head into the Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is still leading the Drivers' Standings ahead of Charles Leclerc who recorded a famous victory on home soil at the Monaco Grand Prix. Ferrari’s Leclerc won for the first time in 22 months last time out. Verstappen, meanwhile, finished sixth with teammate Sergio Perez crashing out on the first lap. Will Verstappen win this event for the third straight year?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, including the race time and best livestream option.

What time is the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix is taking place on Sunday, June, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). Race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

How to Watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix Without Cable

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, F1 fans can stream the Canadian Grand Prix on FuboTV, Sling TV and ESPN+.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix online at no cost.

Sling TV is another great option for watching the Canadian Grand Prix without cable today. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package with ESPN down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Canadian Grand Prix if you're not home to watch the race live.

A total of 16 races will stream on ESPN+ in 2024, including this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. Plans for ESPN's streaming service start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet and computer.

2024 Canadian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, June 7

Free practice 1: 1:30 p.m. ET

Free practice 2: 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 8

Free practice 3: 12:30 p.m. ET

Qualifying: 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 9

Grand Prix: 2:00 p.m. ET

2024 F1 Season Schedule

F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. Check out the remaining rounds below. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.

ROUND 9: Canada, June 7-9

ROUND 10: Spain, June 21-23

ROUND 11: Austria (sprint race), June 28-30

ROUND 12: Great Britain, July 5-7

ROUND 13: Hungary, July 19-21

ROUND 14: Belgium, July 26-28

ROUND 15: Netherlands, August 23-25

ROUND 16: Italy, August 30 - September 1

ROUND 17: Azerbaijan, September 13-15

ROUND 18: Singapore, September 20-22

ROUND 19: United States (sprint race), October 18-20

ROUND 20: Mexico, October 25-27

ROUND 21: Brazil (spring race), November 1-3

ROUND 22: Las Vegas, November 21-23

ROUND 23: Quatar (sprint race), November 29 - December 1

ROUND 24: Abu Dhabi, December 6-8

