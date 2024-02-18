The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks into high gear today with its biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500. It's the 66th running of "The Great American Race" and the 40-car field is set. Ryan Blaney will begin his title defense when the Daytona 500 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the Daytona 500 on Sling TV

The Daytona 500 is the fastest track on the NASCAR calendar. Adding to the excitement, this year’s Daytona 500 will feature a pre-race concert by Pitbull and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will serve as Grand Marshal. Grammy award-winning DJ Khaled is set to wave the green flag to start the race and Miss America winner Madison Marsh will be the honorary pace car driver. Who will take the checkered flag in NASCAR’s Super Bowl?

Drivers, start your engines! Here's everything to know about how to watch the Daytona 500, including the best livestream options.

When is the 2024 Daytona 500?

The race at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to start Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

How to Watch Daytona 500 Without Cable

The 2024 Daytona 500 will be broadcast on Fox. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the NASCAR race is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Daytona 500 is you're not home to watch it live.

How to Watch Daytona 500 for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch the Daytona 500 online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the NASCAR race for free.

RELATED CONTENT: