Awards season is in full swing. After several months' delay, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here. The Emmys, which honor the best of prime-time television, were originally scheduled to air in September 2023 and now arrive tonight, January 15, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

This year's ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will air live coast-to-coast on Fox and be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu. If you don't have cable, you can watch the 2024 Emmys tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV — and even watch the event for free with FuboTV.

Watch the Emmys on Sling TV

Watch the Emmys on FuboTV

Watch the Emmys on Hulu + Live TV

With so many great shows out this past year, getting an Emmy nomination was particularly competitive. The category for best actress in a lead drama is extra stacked this year, with Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, The Handmaid’s Tale's Elisabeth Moss, The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey, The Diplomat's Keri Russell and Succession's Sarah Snook going head to head.

What shows will reign? Which will be snubbed? We can't wait to see how it all shakes out. If you're as excited as we are and wondering where to stream the 2024 Emmy Awards, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming awards show live tonight.

When are the 2024 Emmys?

Arriving just over a week after the Golden Globes, the 2024 Emmy Awards will be held Monday, January 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

What channel are the Emmy Awards on in 2024?

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will air on Fox, while the pre-show red carpet coverage will air on E! starting at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch the 2024 Emmys without cable

If you don't have cable, you can stream the event live with most live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. Don't have a subscription? We've rounded up the details on each of your options below.

Who is hosting the 2024 Emmy Awards?

This year, the show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, the beloved actor and comedian, best known for his role on Black-ish.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves,” Anderson said in a statement. “And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Who are the nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards?

Some standout nominees are Succession, with 27 total nominations for its final season, and Vanderpump Rules following its drama-filled Scandoval season. The Last of Us nabbed 24 nominations, The White Lotus earned 23, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso received 21.

Check out the full list of Emmy nominations for the upcoming 2023 ceremony (in 2024) to see which of your favorite TV shows are in the running.

RELATED CONTENT: