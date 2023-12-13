Anthony Anderson to Host 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards officially have a host! The Emmys announced on Wednesday that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to serve as the first-time host this season.

Held at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California, TV's biggest night will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards," Anderson said in a statement. "When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

"After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he'd be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys," said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. "Anthony's known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he's sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they'll never forget."

"Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy," added Academy Chair Frank Scherma. "We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year's outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!"

It was announced in August that the Emmys will air live on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, after being postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Two days before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, the 2023 Emmy nominations were announced by Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown. Shows like Succession, Abbott Elementary, and Ted Lasso received an impressive amount of nominations.

On July 14, Hollywood's actors made history by officially going on strike and joining the writers already on the picket line after negotiations between the actors' union and major Hollywood studios and streamers fell through. The move marked the first time in 63 years that Hollywood's writers and actors joined a strike together.

The actors' strike effectively shut down Hollywood, as nearly all productions -- save for non-union or unscripted projects -- were shuttered until a resolution was reached.

Last month, after nearly 17 weeks on the picket lines, SAG-AFTRA struck a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios and streamers that produce a vast majority of filmed content. The tentative deal was struck six weeks after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike officially ended.

The union officially ratified a new, three-year contract with the AMPTP on Dec. 5, writing on social media that the deal had a nearly eight-tenths approval rating from union members.

In early November after a deal was reached, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told ET that she felt "very relieved and kind of tired, but a good tired, because we did a job well done."

The recently reelected leader of the union and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland were at the center of the talks with Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley and Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav.

"The proof's in this contract and it was a herculean task. It was kind of a David and Goliath story, and you know how that ended," the Nanny alum said. "So we feel very, very grateful, but also thankful to the AMPTP, because once they understood the seriousness of our proposal, and that put it in the context of the historical moment that we were in, and the necessity for a seminal contract, they met the moment."

Among this year's nominations, Succession leads the pack with 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with seven and 21, respectively.

Other notable programs nominated include FX's The Bear, Ryan Murphy's limited Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, HBO's House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and the Showtime hit Yellowjackets.

Additionally, long-running Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules broke through following its highly watched Scandoval season, while Padma Lakshmi picked up another Outstanding Host nomination for her final season of Top Chef.

The Primetime Emmy Awards air on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FOX and will also be available the next day on Hulu. In the meantime, keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

