Here's everything you need to know about watching the NBA Draft live on streaming.
The 2024 NBA Draft tips off today.
After completing the NBA Draft Lottery in March, the professional basketball teams are ready to add new talented athletes to the roster. Many hopeful college basketball players are dreaming of being picked during the NBA Draft, but who will make the cut? Find out during the 2024 NBA Draft presented by State Farm on ABC or ESPN that begins today, Wednesday, June 26.
Watch the NBA Draft on Sling TV
The Atlanta Hawks get the first pick during this year's NBA Draft. There are two top contenders for the No. 1 draft pick: Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher, who both hail from France. Reed Sheppard, who played for the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Connecticut Huskies' player Donovan Clingan are also among the top prospects.
These draft selections can make or break a team for the upcoming basketball season, so there is a lot on the line. See it all go down by watching it live tonight. Below, we've got everything you need to know to stream the NBA Draft, including the start times and draft order.
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft without cable
This year's NBA Draft will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. ABC and ESPN will both air the first day of coverage, while ESPN will cover the second day exclusively. If you don't have cable, there are several live-streaming options that include ABC and ESPN in the channel lineup. This includes Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.
Watch the NBA Draft on Sling TV
With the Sling TV Orange Tier, which includes ESPN, Disney, TNT and 31 other channels, you won't miss a second of the NBA Draft. You can also bundle the Orange and Blue plan for access to ABC. Right now, save 50% on your first month of Sling TV to catch the 2024 NBA Draft.
Watch the NBA Draft on FuboTV
FuboTV offers 190 channels in its base package, which includes ABC, ESPN, CBS, Fox, and the NFL Network. New customers can try FuboTV's free week-long trial to test out the service.
Watch the NBA Draft on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV provides over 95 channels like ABC, ESPN, NBC, CBS and Fox. Along with that, you'll get access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu's library of content.
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft for free
You can take advantage of FuboTV's or Hulu + Live TV's free trials to watch the NBA Draft at no cost. Simply sign up for the trial period and cancel within the correct time frame to avoid charges. FuboTV's trial is seven days and Hulu + Live TV's trial is three days.
What time is the 2024 NBA Draft?
The NBA Draft presented by State Farm will take place on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27, 2024. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, but the draft technically begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.
New this year, the Draft is expanding to a two-night format. The first round will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The second round will be held at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.
What channel is the 2024 NBA Draft on?
The first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, Wednesday, June 26, will air live on ABC and ESPN. The second day, Thursday, June 27, of the NBA Draft will air exclusively on ESPN.
What is the 2024 NBA Draft order?
The NBA Draft order was determined by the NBA Draft Lottery in May. There will be 58 picks, as the 76ers and Suns had to give up their second-round selections due to free-agent tampering. Here is the slated draft order for both days.
Day 1 - First Round Order
1. Atlanta Hawks
2. Washington Wizards
3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
4. San Antonio Spurs
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Charlotte Hornets
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
9. Memphis Grizzlies
10. Utah Jazz
11. Chicago Bulls
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets)
13. Sacramento Kings
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors)
15. Miami Heat
16. Philadelphia 76ers
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Orlando Magic
19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana Pacers)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee Bucks)
22. Phoenix Suns
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans Pelicans)
24. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)
25. New York Knicks
26. Washington Wizards (via Los Angeles Clippers)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves
28. Denver Nuggets
29. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
30. Boston Celtics
Day 2 - Second Round Order
31. Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)
32. Utah Jazz (via Washington Wizards)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via Portland Trail Blazers)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via Charlotte Hornets)
35. San Antonio Spurs
36. Indiana Pacers (via Toronto Raptors)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Memphis Grizzlies)
38. New York Knicks (via Utah Jazz)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via Brooklyn Nets)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago Bulls)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via Houston Rockets)
43. Miami Heat
44. Houston Rockets (via Golden State Warriors)
45. Sacramento Kings
46. Los Angeles Clippers (via Indiana Pacers)
47. Orlando Magic
48. San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)
49. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
50. Indiana Pacers (via New Orleans Pelicans)
51. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix Suns)
52. Golden State Warriors (via Milwaukee Bucks)
53. Detroit Pistons (via New York Knicks)
54. Boston Celtics (via Dallas Mavericks)
55. Los Angeles Lakers (via Los Angeles Clippers)
56. Denver Nuggets (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
57. Memphis Grizzlies (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
58. Dallas Mavericks (via Boston Celtics)
RELATED CONTENT: