Super Bowl LVIII is nearly here and we are just a few days away from kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 11. As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers get set for a showdown in Vegas, it's time to figure out your plan to watch the NFL title game live.

While you are tuning in to watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers game, your kids can have their own Super Bowl fun with some of their favorite characters from Bikini Bottom. This year marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast.

Adding hilarious graphics to every play, silly sound effects as players run across the field and sideline reporting with Spongebob Squarepants icons, like Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, the Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom on Nickelodeon is fun for the whole family.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bikini Bottom's coverage of the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

For those without access to Nickelodeon's cable network, there are a few options to stream the Super Bowl live from Bikini Bottom online. Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and Philo all offer plans that include Nickelodeon's channel.

Looking to stream the most important NFL game without the SpongeBob spin? We've rounded up all your options to watch the Super Bowl online.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon for free

If you, like Mr. Krabs, take pride in saving those pennies, FuboTV and Philo offer free 7-day trials to eligible customers. That means on Super Bowl Sunday, you could sign up to try either of these streaming services out and cancel after the big game to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Watch the Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom Trailer:

