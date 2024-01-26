The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are taking place on January 22-28. Here's how to watch all the events.
The 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships continue this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The six-day event has featured more than 180 of the nation’s best figure skaters take the ice. Individual skaters, pairs and ice dancing teams are going for the gold to determine who will represent the U.S. at the upcoming Four Continents Championships and the 2024 World Figure Skating Championship in March.
This year's competition features three of the four U.S. champions from 2023, including Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships on TV and online, including the full schedule and best live streaming options.
When are the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships?
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held Monday, January 22, 2024 through Sunday, January 28, 2024. Competition began on Tuesday, January 23.
How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Online
The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships air live on NBC Sports and USA Network. If you don't have cable, all championship and junior-level events will be streamed live on Peacock. After each event ends, it will be available to watch on Peacock for 72 hours.
Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. The streamer also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.
Peacock is your all-access pass to the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, U.S. Figure Skating Qualifying Season, and more.
One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live sports, including figure skating, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships' championship-level events.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC and USA Network down to just $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue tier down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this year's U.S. Championships if you're not home.
With its Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to NBC and USA Network to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $22.50.
How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships for Free
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll be able to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships live. You can start a seven-day free trial to watch the entire competition at no cost.
In addition to championship figure skating, you'll have access to the Australian Open, Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship game, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $75 per month after your free seven-day trial.
With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships along with the Australian Open and NFL Playoffs.
2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Schedule
Below, find the full 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule and the television schedule for all championship-level events. The championship-level competitions will be televised on NBC and USA Network. All events, including the junior-level competitions, will also be available to live stream on Peacock.
All times Eastern.
Friday, January 26
- Championship Men's Short Program | 3:15-6 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock
- Championship Women's Free Skate | 7:45-11 p.m. | NBC, Peacock
Saturday, January 27
- Championship Free Dance | 1:50-4:30 p.m. | NBC, Peacock
- Championship Pairs Free Skate | 7:35-10 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, January 28
- Championship Men's Free Skate | 2:45-6 p.m. | NBC, Peacock
