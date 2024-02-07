Tonight, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are set to renew their rivalry. In the two basketball teams' final showdown of the regular season, Alabama and Auburn will compete in an important SEC conference battle as the season approaches its homestretch. The grudge match will air live on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Alabama (8-1) is currently at the top of the league standings with Auburn (7-2) one game behind. Tonight's game will be the second time that Alabama and Auburn have played this season. In the first meeting two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide won by a close four points. Now the Tigers are hungry for a rematch.

If you aren't making the trip to Neville Arena, here's everything to know about how to watch the Alabama vs. Auburn men's basketball game at home, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Alabama vs. Auburn Basketball Game Online

The Alabama vs. Auburn basketball game will air on ESPN2. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game tonight is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN2 down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording college basketball games when you're not home.

How to Watch the Alabama vs. Auburn Basketball Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch nearly every NCAA season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Alabama vs. Auburn basketball game online for free.

What time is the Alabama vs. Auburn basketball game?

The Alabama Crimson Tide play the Auburn Tigers today, February 7, at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

