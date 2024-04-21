The 2024 NBA Playoffs continue today with the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Boston Celtics taking on the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. Familiar foes meet in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. The series tips off with Game 1 at 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

After one of the best regular seasons in NBA history, Boston is the Eastern Conference favorite to reach the NBA Finals. Miami was also the No. 8 seed last season when they battled their way to the finals, which makes this first-round series even more of a must-watch. However, the Heat will not have Jimmy Butler, who is expected to miss several weeks due to his MCL injury.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Playoff game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Playoff Game Without Cable

The best-of-seven playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be televised between ABC and TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game on ABC with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat playoff series for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Celtics vs. Heat games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Celtics vs. Heat game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, TNT and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game?

The Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Playoff game will be played Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Celtics and Heat begins on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Heat vs. Celtics, Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m., ABC)

GAME 2: Heat vs. Celtics, Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m., TNT)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Heat, Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m., TNT)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Heat, Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

GAME 5: Heat vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Heat, Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Heat vs. Celtics, Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

