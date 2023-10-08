It's Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season and today's jam-packed lineup sees the Detroit Lions returning home for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions moved to 3-1 and made a statement with a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football last week. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are one of two winless teams left in the NFL with their offense struggling under head coach Frank Reich. Today, the Lions will be looking for revenge after losing last season’s Week 16 match against the Panthers.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Panthers vs. Lions game live.

When is the Panthers vs. Lions game?

The 2023 NFL regular season battle between the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions is set to kick off Sunday, October 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

How to Watch the Panthers vs. Lions Game Online

The Panthers vs. Lions game will be airing on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching this afternoon's Panthers vs. Lions game along with the rest of this season's NFL games airing on ESPN. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.

How to Watch the Panthers vs. Lions Game Online for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the schedule for the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

Week 5

Sunday, October 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, 9:30 a.m. EDT (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Monday, October 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Week 6

Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 15

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, 9:30 a.m. EDT (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Monday, October 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Week 7

Thursday, October 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Monday, October 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Week 8

Thursday, October 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Monday, October 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Week 9

Thursday, November 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 10

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, 9:30 a.m. EST (ESPN+ and NFL Network)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST ( ESPN )

Week 11

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Week 12

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. EST ( Prime Video )

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 a.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

