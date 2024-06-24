College baseball’s national champion will be crowned tonight in Omaha. The No. 1 Tennessee Vols take on the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the third and final game of the championship finals at the 2024 Men's College World Series. No matter the outcome, history will be made as Tennessee and Texas A&M have never won a MCWS title in the 76-year history of the event.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Tennessee held off Texas A&M Sunday afternoon to tie the series 1-1 and force today's series-deciding tie-breaker. Who will win it all this year? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the College World Series without cable, including the best Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 Without Cable

Game 3 of the Men's College World Series championship finals will be broadcast live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game on Sling TV and any of the live TV streaming services below.

Sling TV is a great option for watching the College World Series without cable today. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game if you're not home to watch it live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage perfect for recording the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game today.

In addition to the College World Series, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

The College World Series is streaming live on ESPN+. With ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, you'll get access to today's game and exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, original shows and on-demand content. The budget-friendly plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

What time is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3?

Tennessee and Texas A&M meet in a decisive Game 3 on Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

What channel is the College World Series on?

Game 3 of the Men's College World Series championship finals will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: