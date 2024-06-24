Shop
Streaming

How to Watch the College World Series Online: Live Stream the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Final Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
College World Series
C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 11:46 AM PDT, June 24, 2024

Find out how to watch Game 3 of the College World Series today if you don't have cable.

College baseball’s national champion will be crowned tonight in Omaha. The No. 1 Tennessee Vols take on the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the third and final game of the championship finals at the 2024 Men's College World Series. No matter the outcome, history will be made as Tennessee and Texas A&M have never won a MCWS title in the 76-year history of the event.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

Tennessee held off Texas A&M Sunday afternoon to tie the series 1-1 and force today's series-deciding tie-breaker. Who will win it all this year? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the College World Series without cable, including the best Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the College World Series 2024 Without Cable

Game 3 of the Men's College World Series championship finals will be broadcast live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game on Sling TV and any of the live TV streaming services below. 

Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great option for watching the College World Series without cable today. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game if you're not home to watch it live.

College World Series on Sling TV

College World Series on Sling TV
Sling TV

College World Series on Sling TV

Stream the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game with Sling TV. ESPN is available with the Orange Plan to watch the Men's College World Series championship and right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month.

 

$40 $20

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 for free on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage perfect for recording the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game today.

In addition to the College World Series, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

College World Series on FuboTV

College World Series on FuboTV
FuboTV

College World Series on FuboTV

Fubo carries ESPN along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the College World Series along with every MLB game this season.

$79.99/Month $0

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 on ESPN+

The College World Series is streaming live on ESPN+. With ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, you'll get access to today's game and exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, original shows and on-demand content. The budget-friendly plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

College World Series on ESPN+

College World Series on ESPN+
ESPN+

College World Series on ESPN+

You can live stream NCAA baseball action today on ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, ESPN+.

$10.99/Month

Sign Up Now

What time is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3?

Tennessee and Texas A&M meet in a decisive Game 3 on Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

What channel is the College World Series on?

Game 3 of the Men's College World Series championship finals will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Streaming

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

How to Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final for Free Tonight

Streaming

How to Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final for Free Tonight

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Today

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Today

How to Watch the Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Tonight

Streaming

How to Watch the Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Tonight

How to Watch 'Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' Online

Streaming

How to Watch 'Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' Online

Tags: