The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 6 of the teams' NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series tonight. The Stars lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, which means the Avalanche must win tonight or be eliminated. Puck-drop from Bal Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Dallas had a 2-1 lead in Game 5 on Wednesday and lost 5-3. Even though the series has shifted back to Denver, it's still do-or-die for the Avalanche. Can Colorado continue to stave off elimination? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 6 livestream options.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 6 Without Cable

Game 6 of the Dallas Stars vs, Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 6 in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

What time is the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 6 tonight?

Game 6 of the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 6 on?

The Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars game at Ball Arena will be broadcast live by TNT.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Thursday, May 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Monday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Friday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Sunday, May 19 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

