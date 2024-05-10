Shop
How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 3: Start Time, Live Stream

Anthony Edwards
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Published: 4:30 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

The Nuggets and Timberwolves battle in Game 3 tonight. Here's how to watch the NBA Playoffs at home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 in Round 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs tonight. With the Wolves leading the series 2-0, they have a chance to close out the series in Minneapolis and move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. Tip-off from Target Center is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Timberwolves don’t just have home court advantage at this semifinals game, but Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming in hot after taking down the Nuggets on Monday night. Have the defending NBA champions played their last home game of the season? 

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff game tonight, including the full series schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Without Cable

The best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised between TNT and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 3 on ESPN tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. 

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 for free on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Nuggets vs. Timberwolves playoff game for free.

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Knicks vs. Pacers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, TNT and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoff Game 3 today?

Game 3 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 9:30p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule

The Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves (TBD)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets (TBD)*

* = If necessary

