We're in Week 3 of the NFL regular season and one of the games we are looking forward to is the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions will be traveling to the Cardinal's home State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. All the action of the game will be aired on FOX. If you're a sports fan without cable, one of the best ways to stream the game live is with Sling TV.

The Arizona Cardinals are sure to be riding the high from their major victory last week, where they beat the Los Angeles Rams 10-41. Cardinals running back James Conner had a 122-yard game alone. The Detroit Lions weren't so lucky in Week 2 with a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive line player Aidan Hutchinson still had an impressive week with four solo tackles and five in total.

While it should be a close game, experts are predicting the Lions will claim victory. But we won't know until it all goes down. Here's everything you need to know about watching the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game today, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game?

The Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals game takes place today, Sunday, September 22, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Without Cable

Today's Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, there are a few ways to stream the game online, including Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the Lions vs. Cardinals Week 3 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also allow you to access every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Prices normally start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, but right now, you can save $30 on your first month of the plan, bringing it down to $49.99. Fubo is also offering a free seven-day trial, so you can sign up and watch the Colts vs. Packers game at no cost.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch Sunday's Lions vs. Cardinals game live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game on?

The Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game will air on FOX.

How to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals Game for Free

FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV both offer a free trial period, which, if timed properly, will allow you to watch Sunday's game for free.

2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Thursday, September 19, 2024

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 22, 2024

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

