Tonight, one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries meets again when Duke and North Carolina face off at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. It's the first time since 2019 that the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils and No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels have met as top-10 foes. Two of the top teams in the ACC will go head-to-head at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Duke vs. UNC on Sling TV

The Tar Heels will look to extend a nine-game home win streak and bounce back from their first ACC loss to Georgia Tech when they take on the Blue Devils today. Meanwhile, Duke will try to follow up last week’s victory against Clemson with a back-to-back win. UNC has lost three of its last four home games against Duke, so tonight's matchup will be a must-watch.

If you aren't making the trip to Smith Center, here's everything to know about how to watch the Duke vs. UNC men's basketball game at home, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch the Duke vs. UNC Game Without Cable

The Duke vs. UNC basketball game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording college basketball games when you're not home.

How to Watch the Duke vs. UNC Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch nearly every NCAA season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Duke vs. UNC game online for free.

What time is the Duke vs. UNC game?

The Duke Blue Devils play the North Carolina Tar Heels today, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

