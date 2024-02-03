Streaming

How to Watch the Duke vs. UNC Basketball Game Without Cable Tonight: Start Time, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Duke UNC Game
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:18 PM PST, February 3, 2024

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels face off today in Chapel Hill. Here's how to watch the game live at home.

Tonight, one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries meets again when Duke and North Carolina face off at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. It's the first time since 2019 that the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils and No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels have met as top-10 foes. Two of the top teams in the ACC will go head-to-head at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Duke vs. UNC on Sling TV

The Tar Heels will look to extend a nine-game home win streak and bounce back from their first ACC loss to Georgia Tech when they take on the Blue Devils today. Meanwhile, Duke will try to follow up last week’s victory against Clemson with a back-to-back win. UNC has lost three of its last four home games against Duke, so tonight's matchup will be a must-watch.

If you aren't making the trip to Smith Center, here's everything to know about how to watch the Duke vs. UNC men's basketball game at home, including the best livestream options. 

How to Watch the Duke vs. UNC Game Without Cable

The Duke vs. UNC basketball game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording college basketball games when you're not home.

Watch Duke vs. UNC on Sling TV

Watch Duke vs. UNC on Sling TV
Getty

Watch Duke vs. UNC on Sling TV

With its Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN to watch the Duke vs. UNC basketball game. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

$40 $20

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch the Duke vs. UNC Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch nearly every NCAA season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Duke vs. UNC game online for free.

Watch Duke vs. UNC on FuboTV

Watch Duke vs. UNC on FuboTV
Getty

Watch Duke vs. UNC on FuboTV

Stream NCAA games and follow your favorite teams all season long with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include TNT, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and over 100 more live channels.

$80/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

What time is the Duke vs. UNC game?

The Duke Blue Devils play the North Carolina Tar Heels today, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2023-24 College Basketball Season Without Cable

Streaming

How to Watch the 2023-24 College Basketball Season Without Cable

How to Watch the 2023-24 NBA Season Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2023-24 NBA Season Online: Schedule and Live Stream

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Online

How to Watch the New 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Starring Donald Glover

Streaming

How to Watch the New 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Starring Donald Glover

How to Watch 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' Starring Naomi Watts Online

Streaming

How to Watch 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' Starring Naomi Watts Online

Super Bowl 2024: How to Watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers Without Cable

Streaming

Super Bowl 2024: How to Watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers Without Cable

Tags: