The Western Conference Finals of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived. Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 with a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on the line. Puck-drop from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Top seed and Central Division champion Dallas have home-ice advantage tonight and will be looking to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1999. Meanwhile, the Oilers haven't won since 1990. However, this is the second time in three seasons that Edmonton has earned a shot at the Western Conference crown.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL playoff game tonight, including the full Western Conference Finals schedule and all the best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 Without Cable

The Western Conference Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch all the Stanley Cup Playoffs action tonight with Sling TV, Max, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game tonight in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to TNT along with over 90 other channels. Stream the Oilers vs. Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

What time is the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 tonight?

Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Western Conference Finals series will be played on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game 1 on?

The first Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Western Conference Finals game will be broadcast live on TNT.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals schedule to watch every Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars game.

Game 1: Oilers at Stars, Thursday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Oilers at Stars, Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Oilers, Monday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Oilers, Wednesday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Oilers at Stars, Friday, May 31 at TBD (TNT)*

Game 6: Stars at Oilers, Sunday, June 2 at TBD (TNT)*

Game 7: Oilers at Stars, Tuesday, June 4 at TBD (TNT)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

