The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final is finally here. Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face off in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series that will determine the next NHL champions. Puck-drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

After a 4-2 Eastern Conference win over the New York Rangers, the Florida Panthers now have another shot at the Stanley Cup after losing in last year’s final to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Edmonton Oilers haven’t made it to the final since 2006 and haven’t won a title since 1990, but they are fiercely hungry to become the first Canadian team to win the Cup since 1993.

Hockey fans looking to stream the Stanley Cup Final have a few different options to catch every match. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers tonight, including the full series schedule and best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game 1 Without Cable

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is with Sling TV or any of the live TV streaming services we've detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes to watch every Stanley Cup Final game. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial. Grab the free trial today to watch the first four Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers games at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Along with airing on ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecast simultaneously on ESPN+. The coolest feature of ESPN+ coverage is that the streaming service has an alternative telecast of the Stanley Cup Final dedicated to the Deaf community with real-time coverage from commentators who use American Sign Language (ASL). The ASL version will be available for every Stanley Cup Final game on ESPN+.

At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget while also accessible for those who are Deaf or hard of hearing. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

What channel is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final on?

Every game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final will air exclusively on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (for those who speak Spanish).

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals schedule to catch every Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers matchup.

GAME 1: Oilers at Panthers, Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 2: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 3: Panthers at Oilers, Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

GAME 6: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

GAME 7: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)*

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT: