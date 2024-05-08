The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are battling against each other in an all-Canadian second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. Game 1 marks the first NHL playoff game between Vancouver and Edmonton since 1992, when the Oilers bested the Canucks in a six-game set. Puck-drop from Rogers Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Vancouver dominated Edmonton in the regular season, with the Canucks sweeping the Oilers 4-0. Will they be able to slow down the Oilers’ offense tonight? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 1 livestream options.

How to Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Avalanche vs. Stars NHL playoff game for free.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the Oilers vs. Canucks NHL Playoff game tonight?

Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs series will be played on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Oilers vs. Canucks NHL Playoff Game on tonight?

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks opening game at Rogers Arena will be broadcast live by ESPN.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Oilers at Canucks, Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Oilers at Canucks, Friday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Canucks at Oilers, Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Canucks at Oilers, Tuesday, May 14 at TBD (ESPN)

Game 5: Oilers at Canucks, Thursday, May 16 (TBD)*

Game 6: Canucks at Oilers, Saturday, May 18 (TBD)*

Game 7: Oilers at Canucks, Monday, May 20 (TBD)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

