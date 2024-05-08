The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks meet in Game 2 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series tonight. The second-seeded Knicks lead the series 1-0, so the sixth-seeded Pacers will try to bounce back as the two teams continue their renewed rivalry. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

New York won Game 1 on Monday with a score of 121-117. The Knicks will look to lean on All-Star Jalen Brunson again while the Pacers need a bounce back performance from Tyrese Haliburton. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be televised between TNT, ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 2 on TNT tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

You can watch the Pacers vs. Knicks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ABC and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Pacers vs. Knicks game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month.

What time is the Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Playoff game today?

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Schedule

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks started on Monday, May 6, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Monday, May 6, Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Wednesday, May 8, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Knicks at Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Pacers at Knicks (TNT)*

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Knicks at Pacers (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Pacers at Knicks (TBD)*

* = If necessary

