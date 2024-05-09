Who is the GOAT of reality television? Maybe it's a physical competitor like Survivor winner Wendell Holland or a Bravolebrity who always delivers the drama like Jill Zarin and Kristen Doute.

Soon you'll find out who is truly the best of the best. 14 iconic reality stars from your favorite television shows, including The Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race and more are going head-to-head to see who reigns supreme in Prime Video's latest series, The GOAT. Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, the first three episodes of the reality competition series are now streaming on Prime Video.

The GOAT is filled with high-stakes hijinks as reality superstars battle it out in over 20 competitions to win a cash prize of $200,000 and the title of Greatest Of All Time. The contestants include personalities from Food Network, Bravo, Netflix and more.

With such an excellent line-up of contestants, we cannot wait to watch The GOAT. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to stream the new show.

When does The GOAT premiere?

The first season of The GOAT premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The site dropped the first three episodes at once with new episodes premiering each Thursday until June 27.

How to watch The GOAT online

The GOAT is a Prime Video original series, so it is streaming exclusively on Amazon's streaming service. For those who love reality, Prime Video also has Going Home with Tyler Cameron, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Dance Life and Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe.

Watch on Prime Video

Prime members get automatic access to Prime Video with their subscription, but Amazon also has a stand-alone Prime Video membership for $9 per month for those who just want access to the streaming library.

Sign Up for Prime Video

How to watch The GOAT online for free

Unsure if you're ready to take the plunge into a Prime Video membership? The first three episodes of The GOAT are available to watch on Freevee, so anyone can watch for free — just be warned there are ads when using this service.

Watch on Freevee

Who is competing on The GOAT ?

The cast includes those who looked for love on their original shows, including Tayshia Adams and Joe Amabile from The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island's CJ Franco, 90 Day Fiance's Paola Mayfield and Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Love is Blind. While not looking for love — but just as entertaining — Bravo stars participating in the show include The Valley's Kristen Doute, Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan and Real Housewife of New York Jill Zarin.

There's also contestants who are used to a challenge from their claim to fame shows, like Survivor's Wendell Holland, RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Justin Johnson (Alyssa Edwards), Big Brother's Da'Vonne Rogers, The Circle's Joey Sasso and Food Network Star Jason Smith. The GOAT even has a former Real World houseguest, Teck Holmes, who went on to play in The Challenge.

Watch The GOAT official trailer

