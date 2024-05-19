The Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks today with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. Game 7 of the teams' NBA Playoffs series is a winner-take-all battle as this renewed rivalry comes to a head. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The home team has won every game between the Pacers and Knicks as the series shifts back to New York for one final showdown. If the Knicks win today, they'll be in the conference finals for the first time since 2000. Today's game is also one of Indiana's biggest games in the last decade.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff game, including all the best Game 7 livestream options.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 7 Without Cable

Game 7 of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff series will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $60 $35 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Pacers vs. Knicks playoff game for free. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

You can watch the Pacers vs. Knicks game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ABC, ESPN and TNT. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 7 today?

Game 7 of the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Schedule

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks started on Monday, May 6, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Monday, May 6, Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Wednesday, May 8, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Knicks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Knicks at Pacers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Pacers at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Friday, May 17, Knicks at Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Pacers at Knicks, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

* = If necessary

