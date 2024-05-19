Shop
Streaming

How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 Tonight: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthony Edwards
David Berding/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 2:00 AM PDT, May 19, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets play a decisive Game 7 tonight. Here's how to watch the NBA Playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are battling in a Game 7 showdown of their NBA Playoff series tonight. It’s only fitting that a Western Conference semifinals filled with remarkable performances by Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has come to this series-deciding finale. Tip-off from Ball Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. 

Watch Game 7 on Sling TV

The Timberwolves surprised everyone by beating the Nuggets in back-to-back games on the defending champions' home court to open the series. After Denver fought back to win three in a row, Minnesota defeated the Wolves 115-70 in Game 6 Thursday, which set up today’s clash of the titans. Who will advance to the Western Conference Finals?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs game tonight, including all the best Game 7 livestream options.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 7 Without Cable

Game 7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff series will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 7 tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max. 

Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets vs. Game 7 on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Sling TV

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month.

$60 $35

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 on Max

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

Watch NBA Playoffs on Max

Watch NBA Playoffs on Max
Max

Watch NBA Playoffs on Max

Stream select NBA games live in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with Max's B/R Sports Add-On.

$10/Month

Sign Up Now

Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 for Free on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ESPN and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

$77/Month

FREE 3-DAY TRIAL

Sign Up Now

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 tonight?

Game 7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 on?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 7 will air live on TNT tonight.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule

The Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 8p.m. ET (TNT)

* = If necessary

RELATED CONTENT:

Get $10 Off Your First Month of Sling TV to Stream the NBA Playoffs

Streaming

Get $10 Off Your First Month of Sling TV to Stream the NBA Playoffs

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship Online

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs Online

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

Best Lists

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Streaming

The Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2024: Compare the Top Plans

Tags:

Latest News