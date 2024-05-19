The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are battling in a Game 7 showdown of their NBA Playoff series tonight. It’s only fitting that a Western Conference semifinals filled with remarkable performances by Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has come to this series-deciding finale. Tip-off from Ball Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves surprised everyone by beating the Nuggets in back-to-back games on the defending champions' home court to open the series. After Denver fought back to win three in a row, Minnesota defeated the Wolves 115-70 in Game 6 Thursday, which set up today’s clash of the titans. Who will advance to the Western Conference Finals?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs game tonight, including all the best Game 7 livestream options.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 7 Without Cable

Game 7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoff series will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, you can watch Game 7 tonight with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Max.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

2024 NBA Playoff games on TNT and TBS are available to stream on Max. You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos surround sound with the B/R Sports Add-On. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $9.99 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

You can watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including TNT, ESPN and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 tonight?

Game 7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 on?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs Game 7 will air live on TNT tonight.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule

The Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the NBA action.

GAME 1: Saturday, May 4, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 2: Monday, May 6, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 3: Friday, May 10, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 4: Sunday, May 12, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 5: Tuesday, May 14, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

GAME 6: Thursday, May 16, Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 7: Sunday, May 19, Timberwolves at Nuggets, 8p.m. ET (TNT)

* = If necessary

