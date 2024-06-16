The NASCAR Cup Series is making its Iowa debut today. It's almost time for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway ever. Headlining the weekend, this race culminates a tripleheader weekend that also included NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races.

Designed to deliver an action-packed race, Iowa Speedway is coined as the fastest short track on the planet. The 7/8-mile oval short track has 10 degrees of banking in the front stretch to allow multiple racing grooves. Whichever Cup Series driver takes home the trophy tonight will instantly become a part of Iowa Speedway history.

Before the drivers start their engines in the Hawkeye State, keep reading to learn how to watch the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol today, including the start time and best NASCAR livestream options.

How to Watch the Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series Without Cable

The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway will be broadcast live on USA Network. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's NASCAR Cup Series race with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with USA Network down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NASCAR Cup Series race if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also catch today's NASCAR Cup Series race on Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including USA, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at no cost.

What time is the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol?

The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway takes place on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on?

The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR race will air live on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

