You don't need to be a fan of professional wrestling to be captivated by the heartbreaking story of the real-life Von Erich brothers and their rise to fame during the ’80s.

Based on the wrenching true story of the Von Erich family, Sean Durkin’s A24 wrestling drama The Iron Claw is finally coming to streaming. Starring Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron, the critically acclaimed movie, which has only been available to buy or rent online since its premiere in theaters, will be streaming exclusively on Max on May 10.

In addition to Efron and White, The Iron Claw stars Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James. Below, learn everything you need to know about how to stream The Iron Claw at home.

When is The Iron Claw streaming?

The Iron Claw was released to theaters on December 22, 2023. Previously, the film has only been available to rent or purchase on services like Prime Video and Apple TV+. The Iron Claw comes to Max on Friday, May 10.

How to watch The Iron Claw online

The Iron Claw will stream exclusively on Max beginning on Friday, May 10. Along with access to the A24 wrestling drama, subscribers will get access to other acclaimed movies from the production company including Midsommar, The Lobster, Life After Beth, Hereditary and more.

The streaming service also features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV and Food Network. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on. Memberships to watch this massive library of content start at $9.99 per month and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan.

The streamer can also be added to an existing Prime Video account for $9.99 per month on top of the Prime Video membership fee.

What is The Iron Claw about?

World-class championship wrestler Fritz Von Erich trained his sons to take up his mantle in the world of professional wrestling where the boys quickly made a name for themselves. Despite their success in the ring, their lives were anything but easy. By the time the father Fritz passed away in 1996, five of his six sons had already perished, leading to what was believed to be the "Von Erich curse."

The Iron Claw is not just a wrestling movie. This biographical sports drama is a tragic true story following the pain and sorrow that plagued the Von Erichs. These calamitous events, sadly, came to define their storied wrestling legacy. Zac Efron leads the film as Kevin Von Erich, the last surviving son of the famous family.

To prepare for the film, the actors had to transform their bodies to emulate the muscular Von Erich brothers. Jeremy All en White spoke to ET's Cassie Dilaura about his routine to get ready for the role.

"I was eating a lot, like, a pretty tremendous amount," White shared. "Just eating as much as I could and just trying to lift weights, no cardio."

The actor also discussed adjusting to his new wardrobe of tiny wrestling shorts, "I was not confident," he said. "I got confident, I guess. Seven days of running around in your underwear, you get used to it."

Watch The Iron Claw official trailer

