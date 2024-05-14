It's almost summer movie season, which means big blockbusters, highly anticipated sequels, fun animated adventures and more!

From a prequel trip back to a dangerous desert wasteland, to a behind-the-scenes look at a musical legend, to a vacation to a sinister billionaire's tropical getaway, this summer's slate has something for everyone -- including, yes, more of the Merc With a Mouth.

Here's a look at some of the biggest films headed to theaters and streaming between Memorial Day and Labor Day this summer -- complete with ET's exclusive quotes from the stars!

MAY

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (in theaters - May 24)

The summer blockbusters kick off with George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel/spinoff epic, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character, first originated by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, who is kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers -- the last vestige of the once-thriving Earth after the great collapse -- by the Warlord Dementus (played by a barely recognizable Chris Hemsworth).

The film follows the titular badass as she shaves her head, loses her arm, and "fights the world" on her way to survival, ultimately becoming the legendary road warrior Imperator Furiosa.

Hemsworth marveled to ET about joining the celebrated cinematic universe, saying, "The young kid in me who grew up on watching Mad Max and those films -- that franchise has been running for 45 years -- to be involved in it in any shape or form was a dream. Working with George Miller was the most incredible experience I've ever had."

Atlas (Netflix - May 24)

Jennifer Lopez goes high-action in the upcoming futuristic sci-fi thriller. In the film, Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, a "brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence." Her hatred of A.I. stems from being a first-hand witness to the destruction of a rogue humanoid A.I. known as Harlan (Simu Liu). When Harlan begins wreaking havoc on the world once again, Lopez demands to be on the case. However, in the fight to save humanity, she finds herself injured and stranded in a battle mech, reliant on an A.I. named Smith to keep her alive.

The film, directed by Brad Peyton, also stars Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, Lana Parrilla and Abraham Popoola.

The Garfield Movie (in theaters - May 24)

Chris Pratt voices the infamous lasagna-loving feline in a new Garfield animated film. In the upcoming film, directed by Mark Dindal, Garfield reunites with his long-lost father, Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) and embarks on an epic outdoor adventure.

The film also features What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén as Odie, Nicholas Hoult as Garfield and Odie's owner Jon Arbuckle, as well as voice roles from Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, Janelle James and Snoop Dogg.

JUNE

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (in theaters - June 7)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reteam for the latest installment in their buddy cop franchise, directed once again by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah -- who took the reins from Michael Bay in 2020's Bad Boys For Life.

"It has the chance to be the best one of them all and everybody's doing their thing," Lawrence shared with ET at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April 2023. "We got a lot of the team back from the last one. Big Willie's doing his thing as always and so focused and, yeah, it has the chance to be the biggest one."

The film -- in theaters June 7 -- will also feature returning stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, as well as Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Hit Man (Netflix - June 7)

Glen Powell and director Richard Linklater co-wrote the script for their upcoming action comedy -- which is based on a real story, and a 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth.

In the film, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a tech whiz who becomes an undercover police officer tasked with impersonating hit men in order to arrest the people that hire him. Things are running smoothly until he falls for a woman (Adria Arjona) who wants him to kill her husband -- and that husband actually ends up dead.

Hit Man, out on Netflix on June 7, also stars Retta, Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao, Evan Holtzman, Molly Bernard and Mike Markoff.

The Watchers (in theaters - June 7)

M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, is following in his footsteps with her directorial debut, The Watchers. The horror film -- based on the novel of the same name by A. M. Shine -- stars Dakota Fanning as Mina, a young artist who finds herself stranded in the woods in Western Ireland. When she finally finds shelter and other people -- played by Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouéré -- she learns that they are being watched and stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

I Used to Be Funny (in theaters - June 7)

The debut film from writer-director Ally Pankiw, I Used to Be Funny centers on Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, who plays Sam, a stand-up comedian living in Toronto. Sam's struggles with both her career and her mental health are sent into a tailspin when a young girl she used to nanny for goes missing.

The film, which debuted at SXSW last year, also stars Olga Petsa, Sabrina Jalees, Caleb Hearon, Jason Jones, Dani Kind, Ennis Esmer, Dan Beirne, Stephen Alexander, Hoodo Hersi and Miguel Rivas.

Inside Out 2 (in theaters - June 14)

Hold on to all your feelings, Inside Out 2 is back with even more emotion. This time around, Riley is a teenager, meaning there's more going on in her head than just Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale, replacing Bill Hader) and Disgust (Liza Lapira, replacing Mindy Kaling).

As Riley struggles with puberty, friendships, crushes and more, the original five emotions find themselves facing an expansion in their headquarters in order to welcome a host of new feelings: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Nostalgia (June Squibb) and maybe more!

Inside Out 2 is in theaters June 14.

The Bikeriders (in theaters - June 21)

The latest film from writer-director Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders is based on the 1968 book of the same name by Danny Lyons, following a motorcycle club in 1960-70s Chicago.

Jodie Comer's Kathy is a centerpiece of the story, as she narrates her love affair with Austin Butler's Benny -- which clashes at times with his devotion to the Vandals MC, and their leader, Johnny (Tom Hardy).

The Bikeriders -- which rides into theaters June 21 after premiering at the Telluride Film Festival last August -- also stars Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen, Karl Glusman, Toby Wallace and Happy Anderson.

Janet Planet (in theaters - June 21)

Pulitzer-winning playwright Annie Baker makes her feature directorial debut with the A24 film Janet Planet -- an adult coming-of-age story centered on Julianne Nicholson's titular hippie, an acupuncturist with an 11-year-old daughter, Lacy (Zoe Ziegler), and the ups and downs of their summer in Massachusetts in 1991.

Janet Planet -- which also is in theaters June 21 after premiering at Telluride -- also stars Sophie Okonedo, Will Patton, Elias Koteas, Mary Shultz, Edie Moon Kearns, June Walker Grossman and Abby Harri.

Kinds of Kindness (in theaters - June 21)

Director Yorgos Lanthimos assembled an impressive cast of A-list talent for his upcoming anthology film, which Fox Searchlight's press release describes as "a triptych fable with segments following a man without choice who tries to take control of his life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems to be a different person; and a woman who is determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Kinds of Kindness -- which debuted at Cannes and is in U.S. theaters on June 21 -- stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, Hunter Schafer and more.

Fancy Dance (in theaters and Apple TV+ - June 21)

Apple TV+

Fresh off awards season for her celebrated performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone takes on another harrowing native story in Fancy Dance -- this time, however, the tale is set among the modern Seneca–Cayuga Nation in Oklahoma.

In Fancy Dance, from native Seneca-Cayuga writer-director Erica Tremblay, Gladstone plays Jax, a native woman who takes in her niece, Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson), after her mother goes missing. Amid family pressures about the girl's wellbeing, Jax and Roki set out to find their sister and mother in time for an upcoming powwow.

The film premiered at Sundance last January, and will debut on Apple TV+ on June 21.

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime Video - June 25)

Celine Dion is getting candid about her life, career and ongoing health battle in a new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

The film, directed by Irene Taylor, is "an intimate exploration that takes viewers on a journey inside the 55-year-old's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans," according to the official synopsis.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said in a press release for the film in January 2024. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

I Am: Celine Dion premieres June 25 on Prime Video.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (in theaters - June 28)

A project more than 30 years in the making, Kevin Costner first started working on Horizon -- a two-part epic focusing on the expansion of the American West during the Civil War -- way back in 1988. He directed and co-wrote the passion project, which features a star-studded ensemble that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower, Thomas Haden Church, and Alejandro Edda.

During a candid conversation over Zoom and moderated by Deadline's Mike Fleming ahead of the trailer's official release, Costner opened up about the origins of the films, what he hopes moviegoers take away from his passion project and how this picture differs from his past ambitious endeavors -- Horizon marks Costner's first time in the director's chair since 2003's Open Range.

"The longer I started to think about it, the more I began to appreciate that dreams of going west; they're always about out there, and when you realize a country's bigger and farther than anyone ever dreamed, it is about the horizon because everybody is looking for something," the Oscar winner explained. "Even today -- in their relationships, what's going on at work. They're looking for room. They're looking for fresh air. And our 200-year march across this country was no different."

A Quiet Place: Day One (in theaters - June 28)

Following the original Quiet Place and its Part II sequel, the franchise is flashing back to the early days of the alien invasion in a new installment, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

In Day One -- set long before the events of the first films -- Nyong'o plays Sam, a woman swept up in the violent madness of the alien invasion as she runs for her life -- both from ravenous monsters who hunt and track based on sound and panic-stricken humans fighting to survive at any cost.

According to Nyong'o, franchise creator and producer John Krasinski -- who directed A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020) -- was interested in telling a different type of scary story with the third installment.

"What he relayed to me is that he was interested in doing something new with the franchise he created, and the universe he created," Nyong'o shared, "but also with the genre of horror film, [and] finding new ways to get into that genre and to expand it."

A Family Affair (Netflix - June 28)

Netflix

The new Netflix film stars Nicole Kidman as a single mother who starts an unlikely affair with a movie star (Zac Efron), who also happens to be her daughter's (Joey King) former boss. The film also stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

A Family Affair reunites Kidman and Efron for the first time onscreen since they played lovers in 2012's The Paperboy.

Daddio (in theaters - June 28)

Writer-director Christy Hall's feature directorial debut was originally conceived as a stage play, which makes sense given the relatively simple plot of Daddio. The film stars Dakota Johnson as a young woman taking a cab from JFK airport back to her apartment in Manhattan. Along the way, she talks to the cabbie -- played by Sean Penn -- about life, love, loss and more.

Hopefully, the film is better received than Johnson's recent foray into the world of comic adaptations, Madame Web. The film -- part of the Sony Spider-Man universe, which also includes Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and the Venom films -- garnered negative reviews, earning a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 57% Audience Score.

"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has," the actress admitted in an interview with Bustle following the film's release. "But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now."

"Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, wait, what?" she continued. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don’t understand."

JULY

MaXXXine (in theaters - July 3)

The third and final installment in director Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine picks up after the events of X in the 1980s, following Maxine -- Mia Goth, reprising her role -- the only survivor of the porn shoot-turned-massacre in Texas. She makes her way to Los Angeles in search of fame, only to be stalked by a new killer, "The Night Stalker."

The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Despicable Me 4 (in theaters - July 3)

Illumination keeps Minion Mania alive and well with the latest installment of Despicable Me. In the franchise's fourth film, Gru (Steve Carell) must adjust to life with his newborn son, Gru Jr., who causes plenty of havoc himself. However Gru, wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), Gru Jr. and their three adopted daughters -- Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan) are forced to go on the run when their lives are threatened by supervillain Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), his girlfriend Valentina (Sofía Vergara) and aspiring baddie Poppy (Joey King).

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix - July 3)

Forty years after the original comedy became a sensation, Eddie Murphy is back on the streets of Beverly Hills as Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who often finds himself entangled in crime in the 90210. In the franchise's fourth film, which has been in the works for decades, Axel is forced to team up with Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who just so happens to be the ex-boyfriend of his estranged daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige). When Jane's life is threatened, however, the two have to put their differences aside and get to the bottom of a new conspiracy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F features appearances from returning franchise stars Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot -- many of whom are reprising their roles after 30+ years -- as well as new stars like Kevin Bacon and Mark Pellegrino.

Sing Sing (in theaters - July 12)

Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York's Sing Sing maximum security prison, Sing Sing tells the story of a group of inmates who put on theatrical stage shows while incarcerated. In addition to recent Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Sound of Metal's Paul Raci, the film also features performances from many real-life men who participated in the program during their incarceration, including Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin and Sean San José.

Sing Sing, which debuted at TIFF last fall, also stars David "Dap" Giraudy, Patrick "Preme" Griffin, Jon-Adrian Velazquez and Sean "Dino" Johnson.

Fly Me to the Moon (in theaters - July 12)

Fly Me to the Moon, directed by Greg Berlanti, is a romantic comedy-drama set around a fictionalized version of the 1969 moon landing. After a meet-cute between Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), the NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), the marketing specialist brought in to fix NASA's public image, the pair must work together to make sure everything goes smoothly -- and maybe stage a fake back-up landing just in case.

The film also stars Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Nick Dillenburg and Colin Woodell. Johansson also serves as one of the film's producers.

Longlegs (in theaters - July 12)

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins -- the son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins -- Longlegs keeps horror in the family, starring Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a newly-minted FBI agent, who is on the case of a serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As she dives deeper into the killer's life and the occult evidence surrounding his killings, she finds creepy connections to her own family, forcing her to work harder and try to stop the next murder.

The film also stars Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood.

Twisters (in theaters - July 19)

A sequel nearly 30 years in the making, Twisters stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, the daughter of Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton's characters from the original film. Now a storm chaser herself, alongside Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, Kate explores in part how climate change has affected extreme weather over the last decades.

Speaking with ET at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Powell shared that he received some valuable action movie advice from none other than his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Tom Cruise. Reflecting on his interactions with the action icon, Powell revealed that Cruise shared with Powell that "pressure is a privilege."

"I mean, look, the amount that I've learned from Tom on, on Top Gun: Maverick, it's the greatest film school I've ever had," he raved. "I learned from Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Chris McQuarrie, Tom Cruise. That education, I've taken it on to every project since I shot that movie."

The film also stars Kiernan Shipka, David Corenswet, Sasha Lane, Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Nik Dodani, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O'Brian.

Find Me Falling (Netflix - July 19)

The upcoming Netflix rom-com stars Harry Connick Jr. as an aging rock star who retreats to Cyprus to lick his wounds after a failed attempt at a musical comeback -- and finds himself facing old flames and new acquaintances. Written and directed by Stelana Kliris who hails from Cyprus herself, the film also features two new original songs from Connick.

Find Me Falling also stars Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Filippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou, and Clarence Smith.

Deadpool & Wolverine (in theaters - July 26)

The Merc With a Mouth is back -- and this time he's recruited his best (and possibly angriest) buddy!

The third film in the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine once again stars Ryan Reynolds as everyone's favorite vulgar, fourth wall-breaking "hero" and features Hugh Jackman reprising his X-Men role as Wolverine -- this time in the iconic yellow and blue suit.

The film is set to seriously shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as things kick off when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) -- previously seen in the Loki series, and this time around headed up by Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox -- pull Deadpool out of his own timeline and team him up with another timeline's Wolverine in order to go up against Charles Xavier's twin sister, Cassandra Nova (The Crown's Emma Corrin).

Plus, there are set to be timeline-bending cameos from other 20th Century Fox Marvel films, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

The film also features returning franchise stars Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Shioli Kutsuna, Lewis Tan and Randal Reeder.

The Fabulous Four (in theaters - July 26)

Another installment in the unofficial "legendary actresses team up for a comedy romp" genre, The Fabulous Four stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally as longtime pals who go on a road trip to surprise their friend (Bette Midler) and be bridesmaids in her wedding. The film also features Susan Sarandon rounding out the titular quartet.

AUGUST

The Instigators (Apple TV+ - Aug. 2)

Action movie expert Doug Liman reunites Ocean's co-stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck for a new heist thriller in The Instigators. Produced by Damon and Ben Affleck under their Artists Equity label, the film stars Damon and Affleck as two thieves who are forced to go on the run after botching a bank robbery. The catch? One of their therapists (Hong Chau) is also along for the ride.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Stuhlbarg, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman and Jack Harlow.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (in theaters - Aug. 2)

Fans may be surprised to see Zachary Levi as the titular character from the beloved children's book, however, the upcoming film -- directed by animation specialist Carlos Saldanha -- actually serves as a sequel to the book of the same name. Harold is now an adult, and his magical purple crayon helps him traverse the real world, while still getting into plenty of hijinks with his animated friends.

The film also stars Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, Alfred Molina, Benjamin Bottani, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Pete Gardner, and Seth Robbins.

Trap (in theaters - Aug. 2)

The newest offering from horror-mystery mastermind M. Night Shyamalan, The Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer known as "The Butcher." When he takes his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert for eccentric pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), he quickly realizes that the concert has actually been staged as a trap for police to catch him.

The film also stars Hayley Mills, Alison Pill, Marnie McPhail and Vanessa Smythe.

Borderlands (in theaters - Aug. 9)

Cate Blanchett is ready to make it rain in the upcoming film adaptation of Borderlands -- based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

Directed by horror mastermind Eli Roth, Borderlands follows bounty hunter Lilith (Blanchett), who reluctantly returns to her chaotic "dumpster fire" of a home planet, Pandora, on an important mission -- to find the missing daughter of the powerful and dangerous Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). Along the way, she forms a ragtag team that includes mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), oddball scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), wisecracking robot Claptrap (Jack Black), feral young demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and her protector, Krieg (Florian Munteanu).

"Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets," the official synopsis reads. "The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

The film also stars Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Haley Bennett, Janina Gavankar, Bobby Lee, Olivier Richters, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond and Penn Jillette.

Cuckoo (in theaters - Aug. 9)

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer stars in the upcoming thriller as Gretchen, a teen girl who reluctantly moves to live with her father (Dan Stevens) at a remote resort in the German Alps. Upon arriving, however, she begins hearing strange sounds and having bloody visions, leading her to discover a secret about her family's history.

The film also stars Jessica Henwick, Jan Bluthardt, Marton Csokas, Greta Fernández, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Konrad Singer, Proschat Madani and Kalin Morrow.

It Ends With Us (in theaters - Aug. 9)

Based on the popular 2016 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a young woman who finds herself tangled in a years-long love triangle studded with abuse and secrets. Justin Baldoni directs and plays Ryle Kincaid, while Brandon Sklenar stars as Atlas Corrigan.

The film also stars Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer, and Alex Neustaedter.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 (in theaters - Aug. 16)

Horizon's second installment arrives less than two months after the first -- proving writer, director and star Kevin Coster's dedication to the passion project more than 30 years in the making.

"It's hard to fall out of love," Costner told Deadline when the first trailer for the two-part epic was released earlier this year. "I don't do that. And I think things that have a classic feel, they don't fall out of touch either. I think they exist in any decade. That's the opportunity we have in cinema, is to make something that lasts past its opening weekend. I've never banked on opening weekends. I bank on people wanting to revisit something."

The film's star-studded ensemble includes Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda.

Alien: Romulus (in theaters - Aug. 16)

The seventh installment in the Alien film franchise, Alien: Romulus is set between the events of 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens. Directed by Fede Álvarez, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu as a group of young space colonists who encounter the terrifying titular lifeform while investigating an abandoned space station.

The Union (Netflix - Aug. 16)

The upcoming Netflix action-comedy -- originally titled Our Man From Jersey -- stars Mark Wahlberg as Mike, a construction worker who gets roped into the world of espionage by his former girlfriend, played by Halle Berry.

The film also stars Mike Colter, J. K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alice Lee, Jessica De Gouw and James McMenamin.

Blink Twice (in theaters - Aug. 23)

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut with the new thriller, recruiting fiancé Channing Tatum for a sinister starring role.

In the upcoming movie, Tatum plays a tech mogul, Slater King, who is notorious for throwing long, lavish parties on his private island. Naomi Ackie stars as Frida, a cocktail waitress who is obsessed with Slater, and manages to score an invite to one of his parties, dragging along her friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat), to join in on the lavish festivities.

But things soon start to take a turn for the strange, and Jess worries that there's "something rank" about the tropical destination -- where they have their phones taken away upon arrival. A large knife is lost and mysteriously reappears, guests end up with unexplained injuries, and when Frida notices Jess is missing, no one seems to remember who she was.

Kravitz and Tatum got together while working on the film -- which was originally titled Pussy Island -- in Mexico back in 2022. They've kept things relatively private, quietly getting engaged in 2023.

The Crow (in theaters - Aug. 23)

A reimagination of the graphic novel which also inspired the infamous 1994 film of the same name -- best known for the tragic on-set accident that killed star Brandon Lee -- The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric, aka the titular tortured protagonist. Eric is a murdered musician who is resurrected to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancée, played by FKA Twigs.

The film also stars Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger.

