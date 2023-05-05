Stock up on your mint julep fixings and overnight a fancy, over-the-top hat, because The Kentucky Derby is happening this weekend on Saturday, May 6. Twenty horses are headed off to compete in the world's biggest Thoroughbred horse race taking place at legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Getting ready to watch this year's Run for the Roses? The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will air on NBC this year. Whether you’re betting on your favorite horse, throwing a Derby party tomorrow, or just love the tradition of it all, read on for our guide on how to stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby online — including a way to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 149th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 6. The expected post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET / 3:57 p.m. PT, but NBC coverage of the day starts at 12 p.m. ET and will run until 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby Online

The big race will air on NBC, but for those that don't have cable, you can watch the Kentucky Derby on Peacock or any other live TV streaming services that carry NBC, including FuboTV, Hulu+ Live and Sling TV. To access all of the content Peacock has to offer, you can sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription for just $4.99 a month.

Peacock Peacock Peacock Watch the Kentucky Derby live with Peacock starting at noon ET on Saturday, May 6. $4.99/MONTH Sign Up for Peacock

Sling TV Getty Sling TV Don’t miss any of this year’s Kentucky Derby live on NBC with Sling TV, which is currently offering a stellar deal. Get 50% off SlingTV’s Blue Package to watch the Kentucky Derby and live TV from other popular channels like Fox, ABC, TBS and so many more. $45 $23 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Sign Up for Sling TV

FuboTV Fubo TV FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the Golf Channel and more. In addition to these, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Sign Up for FuboTV

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes 2023 TV Schedule

For those who love horse racing, there are a few notable horse races airing on Peacock in the upcoming month that you won't want to miss, including the Kentucky Derby.

Friday, May 5

Kentucky Oaks @ 1 p.m. EST on USA and Peacock

Saturday, May 6

Kentucky Derby @ 12 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Friday, May 19

Black Eyed Susan @ 4:30 p.m. EST on Peacock

Saturday, May 20

Preakness Stakes @ 1 p.m. EST on NBC, Peacock and CNBC

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby 2023 for Free

The Kentucky Derby only takes one day, in fact, it only takes around two minutes in total, which is why it's nicknamed "the most exciting two minutes in sports." That being said, if you've never used FuboTV, you could sign up for the 7-day free trial the morning of the races and cancel it by the end of the evening to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

Stream on FuboTV

If you've already signed up for FuboTV, you can likely find a business in your area, depending on the size of your city, hosting a Kentucky Derby party or at least airing it on the TV. However you watch it, we bet you won't be disappointed.

