Tonight, SEC foes square off when the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats meet the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena. The stage is set for a heated and historic rivalry with major implications for the conference championship. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch UK vs. UT on Sling TV

The Wildcats fell to the Florida Gators 94-91 in overtime Wednesday, marking their third conference defeat in their past six games. Similarly, the Volunteers lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks 63-59 on Tuesday. With both teams looking to bounce back after a loss, we can expect another tense battle in Lexington, Kentucky.

If you aren't making the trip to Rupp Arena, here's everything to know about how to watch the Kentucky vs. Tennessee men's basketball game at home, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Without Cable

The Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording college basketball games when you're not home.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch nearly every NCAA game online this season. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game online for free.

What time is the Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game?

The Kentucky Wildcats play the Tennessee Volunteers tonight, February 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

RELATED CONTENT: