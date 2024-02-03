Streaming

How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Tennessee Basketball Game Without Cable: Start Time, Live Stream

Published: 2:14 PM PST, February 3, 2024

The Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Rupp Arena tonight. Here's how to watch the game live.

Tonight, SEC foes square off when the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats meet the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena. The stage is set for a heated and historic rivalry with major implications for the conference championship. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats fell to the Florida Gators 94-91 in overtime Wednesday, marking their third conference defeat in their past six games. Similarly, the Volunteers lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks 63-59 on Tuesday. With both teams looking to bounce back after a loss, we can expect another tense battle in Lexington, Kentucky.

If you aren't making the trip to Rupp Arena, here's everything to know about how to watch the Kentucky vs. Tennessee men's basketball game at home, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Without Cable

The Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording college basketball games when you're not home.

Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee on Sling TV
Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee on Sling TV

With its Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers game. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

$40 $20

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch nearly every NCAA game online this season. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game online for free.

Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee on FuboTV
Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee on FuboTV

Stream NCAA games and follow your favorite teams all season long with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include TNT, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and over 100 more live channels.

$80/Month

Free 7-Day Trial

Sign Up Now

What time is the Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game?

The Kentucky Wildcats play the Tennessee Volunteers tonight, February 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

