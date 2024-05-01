The Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series in the 2024 NHL Playoffs tonight. With the Oilers leading 3-1 in the series, the stakes are high and the Kings need a win on the road to keep their season alive. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The Oilers won both games on the road to build up their commanding series lead. Will Edmonton eliminate Los Angeles from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Kings vs. Oilers NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and free livestream options.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Playoffs Without Cable

The first round NHL playoff series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers is airing on ESPN and TBS. If you don't have cable, you can stream Game 5 on ESPN today with any of the live streaming services detailed below.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch the Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 5 at no cost.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

Hockey games on any of ESPN's platforms can be streamed through ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

What time is the Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Playoff Game 5?

Game 5 of the NHL Playoff series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers will be played on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Kings vs. Oilers game on today?

The Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL game will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

Kings vs. Oilers 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the first-round series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Kings at Oilers — April 22, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Kings at Oilers — April 24, 10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Oilers at Kings — April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Oilers at Kings — April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Kings at Oilers — May 1, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

