The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing. Here's your streaming guide to watch all the NHL action.
The quest for Lord Stanley's Cup continues tonight with four more first-round games in the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Drama and excitement keeps building into Game 5. Hockey fans worldwide will want to tune in as the teams battle through four rounds between now and the NHL finals in June.
The Las Vegas Golden Knights enter the playoffs as the reigning champs while the New York Rangers will look to break the Presidents' Trophy curse. Is this the year Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers finally win the championship? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, including the schedule and best livestream options.
How to Watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Without Cable
The first three rounds of the NHL playoffs will be split airing on ESPN, TNT and TBS in the United States with the exception being that games on Saturday night will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, check out all the best streaming options below.
Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $35.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.
Watch the NHL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.
Watch the NHL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Watch the NHL Playoffs on ESPN+
Hockey games on any of ESPN's platforms can be streamed through ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.
Watch the NHL Playoffs on ESPN+
Watch the NHL Playoffs on FuboTV
Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC. However, the service doesn’t carry TBS and TNT, so you might miss some early-round playoff action. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial.
Watch the NHL Playoffs on FuboTV
Watch the NHL Playoffs on Max
The 2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS will be available to stream on Max, but you will miss games on ESPN and ABC. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month.
Watch the NHL Playoffs on Max
When do the 2024 NHL playoffs start?
The first round of the NHL playoffs started on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?
The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.
What channel is the 2024 NHL playoffs on?
The NHL playoffs will air across ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, TNT, and ABC. ESPN and TNT are splitting the second-round series, as well as the conference final.
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule
Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round schedule. Find the full NHL schedule here.
Eastern Conference
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: Lightning at Panthers — April 21, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Lightning at Panthers — April 23, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3: Panthers at Lightning — April 25, 7 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 4: Panthers at Lightning — April 27, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 5: Lightning at Panthers — April 29, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6: Panthers at Lightning — May 1, TBD
Game 7: Lightning at Panthers — May 4, TBD
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 20, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 22, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 27, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins — May 4, TBD
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
Game 1: Capitals at Rangers — April 21, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Capitals at Rangers — April 23, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Rangers at Capitals — April 26, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4: Rangers at Capitals — April 28, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 20, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 27, 2 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes — May 4, TBD
Western Conference
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars — April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars — April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights — April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights — April 29, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars — May 1, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars — May 5, TBD
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: Avalanche at Jets — April 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 2: Avalanche at Jets — April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Jets at Avalanche — April 26, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4: Jets at Avalanche — April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5: Avalanche at Jets — April 30, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6: Jets at Avalanche — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Avalanche at Jets — May 4, TBD
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1: Predators at Canucks — April 21, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Predators at Canucks — April 23, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3: Canucks at Predators — April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 4: Canucks at Predators — April 28, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 5: Predators at Canucks — April 30, 10 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 6: Canucks at Predators — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Predators at Canucks — May 5, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Game 1: Kings at Oilers — April 22, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 2: Kings at Oilers — April 24, 10 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 3: Oilers at Kings — April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 4: Oilers at Kings — April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
Game 5: Kings at Oilers — May 1, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD
