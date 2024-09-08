Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season has arrived, and the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Detroit Lions this Sunday night.

The Lions had a team record-breaking season last year, winning their first division title in two decades. As they host LA, the 2023 playoffs rematch should make for an exhilarating game. The game is on NBC, which — if you don't have cable — you can stream on Peacock.

Watch Rams vs. Lions on Peacock

Tonight, Rams quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ will go head-on against his former team in their hometown. Likewise, the former LA Rams QB Jared Goff﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ will face his former teammates on his home turf at Ford Field. While both teams likely have Superbowl aspirations, Goff﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the Lions are looking to defend the NFC North title and shut down the Rams early in their first regular season game.

It will be the Rams' first season without retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and draft picks Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have big cleats to fill. On the other side of the field, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will continue his endearing way of motivating his team to make a statement to set off the season.

Here's everything you need to know about getting in on the action by watching the Rams vs. Lions game on Sunday night and the best streaming options.

What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions game?

Live from Ford Field in Detroit, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions game is scheduled for Sunday, September 8. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on NBC, which you can watch on Peacock.

What channel is the Rams vs. Lions game on?

Sunday night's Rams vs. Lions game will air live on NBC. If you don't have cable and want to watch the game, there are a few different ways to catch the action.

How to Watch Rams vs. Lions Without Cable

The Rams vs. Lions NFL season opener on NBC will stream on Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

The Rams vs. Lions game will air live on both NBC and Peacock. You’ll also be able to watch NFL First Friday as well as Sunday Night Football live on Peacock. Peacock starts at $7.99 per month.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. In addition to NBC, that package will get you access to FOX, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

Watch the Lions vs. Rams on Sling Sling Watch the Lions vs. Rams on Sling Watch the Lions vs. Rams on Sunday when you sign up for Sling Blue. This package usually starts at $45 per month total, but you can get your first month for just $22.50. Some locations may require Sling's Orange + Blue package, which starts at $55 per month — but you'll get half off your first month for just $27.50. $45/month $23/month for your first month Watch on Sling TV

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to NBC in order to see the Rams take on the Lions. You'll also gain access to FOX, CBS and the NFL Network to watch NFL regular season games. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

You can also live stream the Rams vs. Lions game with Hulu + Live TV. The streamer gives users access to NBC, CBS, FOX and the NFL Network. Stream the games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $77 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The service also bundles ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog with your subscription.

ET and CBS are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

2024 NFL Week 1 Schedule

Below, find the full schedule for Week 1 of the NFL regular season, including where every game will air to catch all the action.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

