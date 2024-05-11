The NASCAR Xfinity Series is coming in hot at Darlington Raceway today. This weekend also coincides with NASCAR’s famed throwback weekend. 38 drivers are competing in the Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 and a challenging track like Darlington keeps drivers and fans alike on the edge of their seats.

Known as “The Track Too Tough To Tame,” Darlington Raceway is fast, unforgiving and treacherous. In addition to all the Xfinity regulars, today's race will see William Byron, Aric Almirola, and John Hunter Nemechek in the field. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200, including the start time and best NASCAR Xfinity Series livestream options.

How to Watch Today's NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington Without Cable

The Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1. If you don't have cable, you can watch the NASCAR Cup Series race with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the race if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 on FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including FS1, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial to watch the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at no cost.

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington today?

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Speedway is taking place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT). Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT).

What channel is the Xfinity Series race at Darlington on?

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1.

